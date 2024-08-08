West Ham United have former Barnsley star on their 'radar' as Newcastle United boss addresses possible move
Reports have suggested the defender could leave Newcastle this summer, two-and-a-half years on from his move back to England from Atletico Madrid. While he has been a key figure for the Magpies, his form tailed off in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.
Newcastle also need to stay within financial fair play regulations and offloading high-profile players is often helpful in staving off potential sanctions. Trippier has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, although could potentially have a chance to stay in the Premier League.
According to The Telegraph, the 33-year-old has emerged on West Ham’s radar as they look to revamp their squad for the 2024/25 season. He is believed to be among the club’s right-back options, while the club have also been linked with Southampton’s Kyle-Walker Peters and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has shown faith in Trippier and insisted he is viewed as a “huge” part of the Magpies team. However, he has refused to rule out a departure.
As reported by The Athletic, he said: “I see him as a huge part of the team and the squad going forward. But, as I said earlier, while we’re in this moment of financial fair play still affecting the club, there’s still a possibility that anyone could leave. I won’t talk about individual players, but there will naturally be with incomings, there will be outgoings as well.
“I don’t think Kieran’s openly looking to leave. He’s been very good in training this week. He’s come back with an ambition to play and to fight for his place, like every player does when they come back during pre-season. So there’s been no issues. I see a player that’s fully committed.”
Trippier started his career within Manchester City’s youth system but failed to make the grade at the Etihad Stadium, despite impressing out on loan. He was sent out to Barnsley twice, racking up 44 appearances for the Reds.
A move to Burnley followed and he later joined the Clarets on a permanent basis. He flourished at Turf Moor, going on to secure high-profile moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid before arriving at Newcastle.
