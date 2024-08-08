West Ham United reportedly have Newcastle United’s former Barnsley loanee Kieran Trippier on their radar.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports have suggested the defender could leave Newcastle this summer, two-and-a-half years on from his move back to England from Atletico Madrid. While he has been a key figure for the Magpies, his form tailed off in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Newcastle also need to stay within financial fair play regulations and offloading high-profile players is often helpful in staving off potential sanctions. Trippier has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, although could potentially have a chance to stay in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Telegraph, the 33-year-old has emerged on West Ham’s radar as they look to revamp their squad for the 2024/25 season. He is believed to be among the club’s right-back options, while the club have also been linked with Southampton’s Kyle-Walker Peters and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Kieran Trippier had two loan spells at Barnsley. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has shown faith in Trippier and insisted he is viewed as a “huge” part of the Magpies team. However, he has refused to rule out a departure.

As reported by The Athletic, he said: “I see him as a huge part of the team and the squad going forward. But, as I said earlier, while we’re in this moment of financial fair play still affecting the club, there’s still a possibility that anyone could leave. I won’t talk about individual players, but there will naturally be with incomings, there will be outgoings as well.

“I don’t think Kieran’s openly looking to leave. He’s been very good in training this week. He’s come back with an ambition to play and to fight for his place, like every player does when they come back during pre-season. So there’s been no issues. I see a player that’s fully committed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier started his career within Manchester City’s youth system but failed to make the grade at the Etihad Stadium, despite impressing out on loan. He was sent out to Barnsley twice, racking up 44 appearances for the Reds.