Sheffield Sharks' first new face is a former British league and play-off winner
Sharks have signed William Lee, an experienced 30-year-old forward from Plantersville, Alabama.
Last season, Lee played for EPG Guardians Koblenz in the German Pro-A league, averaging 12.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
He is familiar to British basketball fans having spent two years with Leicester Riders and then a further two seasons at Manchester.
He also brings trophy-winning experience, having helped the Riders to league and play-off titles in his time at the club, whilst also achieving individual awards with inclusions in the Defensive Team of the Year.
Lee said: “I’m looking forward to playing in Sheffield this season. I feel that I know the league well and I’m excited to play in front of the crowd at the Canon Medical Arena.
"I was really impressed with the facility when I played there so now I’m looking forward to calling Sheffield home.”
Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons added: “William is a player I have admired for a number of years.
"He has great experience within the league which I’m sure will prove valuable throughout the season.
"His defensive intensity and athleticism will help us to compete this season as we aim for more success.”
Sharks have already brought back Rodney Glasgow Jnr, Prentiss Nixon, Jordan Ratinho, Rodney Chatman III and Mike Ochereobia for the new season, due to start on September 19, and former player Dirk Williams.