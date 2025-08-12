Sheffield Sharks' first new face is a former British league and play-off winner

Sheffield Sharks have announced their seventh signing for the forthcoming Super League Basketball season – and their first new face.

Sharks have signed William Lee, an experienced 30-year-old forward from Plantersville, Alabama.

Last season, Lee played for EPG Guardians Koblenz in the German Pro-A league, averaging 12.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

He is familiar to British basketball fans having spent two years with Leicester Riders and then a further two seasons at Manchester.

He also brings trophy-winning experience, having helped the Riders to league and play-off titles in his time at the club, whilst also achieving individual awards with inclusions in the Defensive Team of the Year.

Lee said: “I’m looking forward to playing in Sheffield this season. I feel that I know the league well and I’m excited to play in front of the crowd at the Canon Medical Arena.

"I was really impressed with the facility when I played there so now I’m looking forward to calling Sheffield home.”

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons added: “William is a player I have admired for a number of years.

"He has great experience within the league which I’m sure will prove valuable throughout the season.