Great Yorkshire Show 2019: Here’s what's on at the agricultural event today

Tuesday 9 July is the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2019, with plenty of things to do, ranging from the Celebrity Fashion Show to livestock competitions to appearances from famous faces.

Here’s what’s on at the Great Yorkshire Show today.

8.15am- 9.30am - The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme breakfast reception

This is hosted by NFU Mutual and celebrates the opening of its fourth consecutive year. There will be several announcements, which will then be followed by a Q&A session with two current programme members.

9.30am - CLA press conference at the Media Centre

10am - The NFU will hold a press conference in the Nidd Room

Minette Batters, farmer Richard Bramley and scientist Dr Meg Lewis from Sheffield University’s Institute for Sustainable Food will all speak during this conference.

During the show, the NFU will launch its 10 Tree Challenge to get farmers planting trees.

10.30am - The Tenant Farmers Association press conference

10.30am - Windrush women given chance to reconnect with farming roots at 161st Great Yorkshire Show

A group of women, some of whom are from the Windrush generation, will reconnect with their farming roots when they visit the Great Yorkshire Show for the first time.

11am-12pm - Seminar - Farm Tenancy Legislation Changes and What They Could Mean to You.

This will be hosted by the Tenant Farmers Association and George F White.

12.30pm-1.30pm - The Frank Parkinson Agricultural Trust is holding a public workshop on the Council Lawn to profile it’s latest projects

This will include new sustainable farming techniques to get ‘more for less’, the Myomax gene to improve UK sheep performance and a mindfulness programme to help farmers with mental health.

2.30pm - Celebrity Fashion Show

This one-off celebrity special of The Kuoni Catwalk will star Red Shepherdess Hannah Jackson, ITV Calendar’s Christine Talbot and a host of local celebrities.

Professional fashion shows will also be on every day at 11am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4pm.

4.30pm - Supreme Beef Champion in the Beef Rings

This is one of the most coveted trophies at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Judging for beef and dairy classes takes place mainly on Tuesday and Wednesday, culminating in The Grand Cattle Display in the Main Ring on Wednesday and Thursday.

All day: Sitcom legen John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, will be signing copies of his autobiographies “Being Boycie” and “Boycie and Beyond” in the Home & Gift Hall in the Yorkshire Event Centre.

The winner of Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub 2019 will also be announced on Tuesday 9 July.

