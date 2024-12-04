Two Yorkshire towns have been named in the top 10 happiest places to live in the UK in 2024.

Harrogate and Skipton, which are both in North Yorkshire, have been named fifth and sixth happiest places to live in the country respectively.

The study - now in its 13th year - was commissioned by RightMove and was completed by more than 35,000 people across Britain, with residents being asked how they feel about their area.

Residents expressed opinions on topics such as how proud they feeI about where they live, their sense of belonging, community spirit, whether they can be themselves, whether they can earn enough to live comfortably in their area, public transport, sports and recreation, green spaces and artistic and cultural activities.

Woodbridge in Suffolk topped the annual list of the happiest places to live in Britain for the first time. The London borough of Richmond upon Thames was placed second, having been top last year, while Hexham in Northumberland, a previous winner, was ranked third.

Monmouth, in Wales, came fourth before being followed by the two Yorkshire towns. Kendal and Chorley were the only other two places in the North to make the list.

The other happiest places to live in Yorkshire, which didn’t make the final list, were Whitby (25th), York (30th) and Leeds (70th).

Rightmove said its study indicates that, overall, residents in Scotland, Wales and the South West are most happy with where they live, while those in the East and West Midlands are the least happy.

The Gen-Z generation (18 to 24-year-olds) were the most likely to say that they thought they would be happier living in a different area, while those aged 55-plus were the least likely.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “It’s the younger generation who are most likely to say they would be happier living somewhere else, many of whom have to travel to cities for education or to find their first jobs.”

Skipton is a historic market town in North Yorkshire, known for its picturesque canal, medieval Skipton Castle, and bustling market, offering visitors a mix of charming shops, vibrant eateries, and beautiful surrounding countryside, making it a delightful destination for exploration

The research also indicated that the type of environment that made residents most happy was a rural location by woodland or a forest, or being near a National Park or National Landscape.

Rightmove’s analysis found that feeling proud to live in an area was the biggest driver of overall satisfaction with a home and community out of the factors it looked at, while living near to family and friends was the smallest driver.

Here are the happiest places to live in 2024, according to Rightmove, followed by the average asking price for a home and the average asking rent per month:

1. Woodbridge, East of England, £441,569, £1,478

2. Richmond upon Thames, London, £939,329, £3,131

3. Hexham, North East, £313,147, £840

4. Monmouth, Wales, £320,974, £1,335

5. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber, £394,312, £1,439

6. Skipton, Yorkshire and the Humber, £263,479, £1,030

7. Sevenoaks, South East, £881,061, £2,924

8. Leigh on Sea, East of England, £465,542, £1,796

9. Cirencester, South West, £384,013, £1,495

10. Wokingham, South East, £590,949, £2,120

11. Winchester, South East, £578,760, £2,069

12. Stirling, Scotland, £214,441, £1,227

13. Stratford-upon- Avon, West Midlands, £413,115, £1,604

14. Horsham, South East, £458,641, £1,983

15. Kendal, North West, £285,645, £966

16. Kensington and Chelsea, London, £1,667,573, £5,345

17. Chorley, North West, £197,199, £883

18. Hove, South East, £555,193, £1,993

19. Wandsworth, London, £865,205, £3,159