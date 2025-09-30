'Many people talked to me' - Leeds United, West Ham and Everton-linked Artem Dovbyk on transfer interest
The 28-year-old, a senior Ukraine international, made the switch to Serie A for a reported €38m (£32.7m) last year.
He had been prolific in Spain with Girona and enjoyed a strong maiden campaign in Italy’s top flight.
His exploits fuelled talk of interest from Leeds, while West Ham and Everton were also linked with a move for the frontman.
Dovbyk ended up staying put and after scoring in Roma’s win over Hellas Verona at the weekend, addressed his summer of uncertainty.
Artem Dovbyk on transfer interest
He told DAZN: “For the attackers it is important to have confidence. I have talked to them a lot, even individually. I worked a lot in training and he saw it. I'm glad to have taken advantage of the opportunity. Yes, I know the story of the Roma strikers.
“A few days ago I spoke with [Edin] Dzeko, he gave me advice. I have to be focused and honest with my classmates. For him this is the key.
“With Evan [Ferguson] we spur each other, we will both grow. Many people talked to me, they sold me to all the clubs, luckily the market window is over. Now I'm more focused, I know the role I have here and I want to enjoy it.”
Leeds United’s frontline signings
Leeds did add to their frontline over the summer, making two free transfer signings. Germany-capped Lukas Nmecha arrived from Wolfsburg and Dominic Calvert-Lewin put pen to paper after leaving Everton.
There were also outgoings, as Patrick Bamford saw his contract brought to an early end and Mateo Joseph was loaned out to Mallorca.
Nmecha and Calvert-Lewin, therefore are in competition with last season’s Championship Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe for minutes.
Whites boss Daniel Farke also has talented teenager Harry Gray at his disposal, although has not yet deemed it necessary to deploy the 16-year-old in the Premier League.