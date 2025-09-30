Roma’s Artem Dovbyk has addressed summer speculation after links to Leeds United, West Ham United and Everton.

The 28-year-old, a senior Ukraine international, made the switch to Serie A for a reported €38m (£32.7m) last year.

He had been prolific in Spain with Girona and enjoyed a strong maiden campaign in Italy’s top flight.

His exploits fuelled talk of interest from Leeds, while West Ham and Everton were also linked with a move for the frontman.

Dovbyk ended up staying put and after scoring in Roma’s win over Hellas Verona at the weekend, addressed his summer of uncertainty.

Roma's Artem Dovbyk was linked with Leeds United in the summer. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Artem Dovbyk on transfer interest

He told DAZN: “For the attackers it is important to have confidence. I have talked to them a lot, even individually. I worked a lot in training and he saw it. I'm glad to have taken advantage of the opportunity. Yes, I know the story of the Roma strikers.

“A few days ago I spoke with [Edin] Dzeko, he gave me advice. I have to be focused and honest with my classmates. For him this is the key.

“With Evan [Ferguson] we spur each other, we will both grow. Many people talked to me, they sold me to all the clubs, luckily the market window is over. Now I'm more focused, I know the role I have here and I want to enjoy it.”

Artem Dovbyk was on target for Roma against Hellas Verona at the weekend. | Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Leeds United’s frontline signings

Leeds did add to their frontline over the summer, making two free transfer signings. Germany-capped Lukas Nmecha arrived from Wolfsburg and Dominic Calvert-Lewin put pen to paper after leaving Everton.

There were also outgoings, as Patrick Bamford saw his contract brought to an early end and Mateo Joseph was loaned out to Mallorca.

Nmecha and Calvert-Lewin, therefore are in competition with last season’s Championship Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe for minutes.

