Chesterfield boss gives update on ex-Sheffield United man John Fleck after collapse before Doncaster Rovers game

Tom Coates
Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:20 BST
Chesterfield boss Paul Cook has provided a positive update regarding former Sheffield United star John Fleck following his recent collapse.

The 33-year-old recently collapsed while warming up for Chesterfield’s League Two battle with Doncaster Rovers.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution and it was later confirmed he was conscious and speaking.

Fleck has not yet been cleared to return to action for the Spireites but is now on the comeback trail.

John Fleck represented Sheffield United between 2016 and 2014.John Fleck represented Sheffield United between 2016 and 2014.
John Fleck represented Sheffield United between 2016 and 2014. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“John is brilliant,” said Cook. “He was on medication, he came off the medication because of how good he felt, and I think it was just a hiccup with regards to his body needing his medication.

"John has just got to see one more specialist to have that box ticked. He is in great form, he has been in everyday. I can reassure our supporters that everything looks great for John.”

Fleck left Sheffield United in the dying embers of the winter window last year, linking up with Blackburn Rovers.

John Fleck made 278 appearances for Sheffield United.John Fleck made 278 appearances for Sheffield United.
John Fleck made 278 appearances for Sheffield United. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

His time at Ewood Park was disrupted by injury and he was recruited by Chesterfield in the summer after a spell training with the club.

A shin injury delayed his league debut for Cook’s side but he finally made his maiden appearance against Grimsby Town on January 18.

