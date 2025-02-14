Chesterfield boss gives update on ex-Sheffield United man John Fleck after collapse before Doncaster Rovers game
The 33-year-old recently collapsed while warming up for Chesterfield’s League Two battle with Doncaster Rovers.
He was taken to hospital as a precaution and it was later confirmed he was conscious and speaking.
Fleck has not yet been cleared to return to action for the Spireites but is now on the comeback trail.
“John is brilliant,” said Cook. “He was on medication, he came off the medication because of how good he felt, and I think it was just a hiccup with regards to his body needing his medication.
"John has just got to see one more specialist to have that box ticked. He is in great form, he has been in everyday. I can reassure our supporters that everything looks great for John.”
Fleck left Sheffield United in the dying embers of the winter window last year, linking up with Blackburn Rovers.
His time at Ewood Park was disrupted by injury and he was recruited by Chesterfield in the summer after a spell training with the club.
A shin injury delayed his league debut for Cook’s side but he finally made his maiden appearance against Grimsby Town on January 18.
