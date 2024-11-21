Ex-Barnsley star and Leeds United 'target' tipped for move to European giants despite Preston North End link

Former Barnsley winger and Leeds United ‘target’ Ryan Kent has been tipped to make a stunning move to Ajax - despite links with Preston North End.

The 28-year-old is among the free agent market’s most high-profile figures, having seen his contract with Turkish side Fenerbahce terminated by mutual consent.

He has been linked with a reunion with his former Barnsley manager, Paul Heckingbottom, who is now in charge of Preston.

There has also been talk of interest from Saudi Arabia - and from League One outfit Leyton Orient.

Dutch outlet Voetbalprimeur, meanwhile, have mooted Kent as a potential option for Eredivisie giants Ajax.

Ryan Kent spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Barnsley from Liverpool.Ryan Kent spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Barnsley from Liverpool.
Ryan Kent spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Barnsley from Liverpool. | Tony Johnson

The publication’s editor-in-chief said: “Ryan Kent is a real opportunity. He is a really good player. A lot of speed, quite two-footed and a hard kick. His contract with Fenerbahçe has been terminated.

“He is an incredibly fit guy by nature, although I understand that that is something different than match rhythm.”

Match fitness may be a concern for interested parties, with Kent having seen little action in Turkey before the abrupt end to his contract.

However, as a free transfer addition, he could be a major coup for the club that recruits him. Over the years, Leeds United have repeatedly been described as admirers of Kent.

He was linked with the Whites as recently as the summer, having previously been reported as a target during his time at Rangers.

Sheffield United were also named as an interested party last year before Kent sought pastures new in Turkey.

The former England youth international left Fenerbahce after registering one goal and two assists in 19 appearances.

