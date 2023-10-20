Former Leeds United star Tyler Adams has suffered another injury setback at AFC Bournemouth.

The American midfielder returned from a lengthy lay-off to make his Cherries debut in the Carabao Cup last month.

However, he has not featured since and as per The Athletic, is expected to be out until “well into the new year”.

A hamstring issue has once again reared its head, having disrupted the end of Adams’ time at Leeds.

Ex-Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has been plagued by injury. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

He was unavailable for the final stretch in the Premier League last season, watching on as Leeds fell out of the top flight.

Speaking about the injury earlier this month, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said: “It is true that he is going to be out for some time, for sure.

“I think it’s the same area. I couldn’t tell you if it’s exactly the same point, but it’s true that it’s his hamstring that he is not feeling well.”

Adams joined Bournemouth in August following months of speculation regarding his future.

He had been linked with a vast array of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Aston Villa.