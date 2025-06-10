Huddersfield Town are closing in on the signing of Lincoln City defender Sean Roughan, a report has claimed.

The 22-year-old has spent the entirety of his senior career on the books of the Imps and racked up 148 appearances.

His importance to the Lincoln cause has grown considerably over the years and he is now considered among League One’s most revered centre-backs.

He is out of contract at Lincoln but despite being offered fresh terms, could potentially seek pastures new.

Lincoln City's Sean Roughan has been linked with Huddersfield Town. | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town eye Roughan

According to Football League World, Huddersfield are closing in on the free transfer addition of the former Republic of Ireland youth international.

Roughan would arguably be a significant coup for the Terriers, who would be weakening a League One rival as well as strengthening their own squad.

The 22-year-old did not miss a single league fixture for the Imps last season, featuring in all 46 of their games.

Back in 2021, he was the subject of interest from Chelsea and Southampton and went on trial with the former.

Summer recruitment at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are also said to be moving closer to the signing of Joe Low, a Wales-capped centre-back set to see his Wycombe Wanderers deal expire.

The pair would plug the gaps created by the departures of Matty Pearson and Tom Lees, who were regular fixtures in the Huddersfield defence.

Huddersfield Town-linked defender Joe Low is out of contract at Wycombe Wanderers. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Pearson has been linked with Bradford City, while Lees is reportedly in the sights of Harrogate Town.

Also thought to be in Huddersfield’s sights is Stoke City prodigy Nathan Lowe, who registered 18 goals in 30 appearances on loan at Walsall last term.

Huddersfield have already made two forays into the transfer market, signing midfielder Ryan Ledson from Preston North End and attacker Marcus Harness from Ipswich Town.