Huddersfield Town 'closing in' on highly-rated defender previously eyed by Chelsea and Southampton
The 22-year-old has spent the entirety of his senior career on the books of the Imps and racked up 148 appearances.
His importance to the Lincoln cause has grown considerably over the years and he is now considered among League One’s most revered centre-backs.
He is out of contract at Lincoln but despite being offered fresh terms, could potentially seek pastures new.
Huddersfield Town eye Roughan
According to Football League World, Huddersfield are closing in on the free transfer addition of the former Republic of Ireland youth international.
Roughan would arguably be a significant coup for the Terriers, who would be weakening a League One rival as well as strengthening their own squad.
The 22-year-old did not miss a single league fixture for the Imps last season, featuring in all 46 of their games.
Back in 2021, he was the subject of interest from Chelsea and Southampton and went on trial with the former.
Summer recruitment at Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield are also said to be moving closer to the signing of Joe Low, a Wales-capped centre-back set to see his Wycombe Wanderers deal expire.
The pair would plug the gaps created by the departures of Matty Pearson and Tom Lees, who were regular fixtures in the Huddersfield defence.
Pearson has been linked with Bradford City, while Lees is reportedly in the sights of Harrogate Town.
Also thought to be in Huddersfield’s sights is Stoke City prodigy Nathan Lowe, who registered 18 goals in 30 appearances on loan at Walsall last term.
Huddersfield have already made two forays into the transfer market, signing midfielder Ryan Ledson from Preston North End and attacker Marcus Harness from Ipswich Town.
On the outgoings front, Sorba Thomas has left for Stoke City and Tom Iorpenda has been loaned to Notts County.
