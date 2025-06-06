Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The first section of the summer window will close in a matter of days, but do not expect the rumour mill to slow down.

Deals are being done up and down the country, while speculation regarding future agreements continues to circulate at speed.

A number of Yorkshire’s clubs have already dipped into the transfer market, while others are yet to pounce and unveil their first new addition.

This summer’s window is a particularly crucial one for many of our county’s clubs, meaning fans will be keen to know if deals will soon be done.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Leeds United push for midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly pushing to sign Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek from West Ham United.

A £19m signing for the Hammers back in 2020, the 30-year-old has remained key for the club since his move from Slavia Prague.

The box-crashing midfielder is believed to be of interest to the Whites as they look to add some experience to their ranks.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek has been linked with Leeds United. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town eye Low and Lowe

Joe Low and Nathan Lowe are both thought to be of interest to Huddersfield Town.

The former, a Wales-capped centre-back, is out of contract at Wycombe Wanderers but has been offered fresh terms by the Chairboys.

The latter is an exciting forward who scored 18 goals in 30 games for Walsall last season after being loaned to the Saddlers by Stoke City.

Bradford City get the Wright man

Former Doncaster Rovers defender Joe Wright has become Bradford City’s third new signing of the summer.

The 30-year-old, a product of Huddersfield Town’s academy, has returned to Yorkshire after three years in Scotland with Kilmarnock.

After penning a two-year deal, Wright said: “I had a conversation with the manager and [assistant] Chris Lucketti, they did not need to sell the club to me, I was just so excited to come here.

“Seeing those scenes on the final day and getting the promotion was a real draw for me to join the club.”

Bradford City-linked Joe Wright is out of contract at Kilmarnock. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Harrogate Town add firepower to frontline

Shawn McCoulsky has joined League Two side Harrogate Town to bolster their frontline.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal in North Yorkshire after an impressive season in the National League with Maidenhead United.

He said: “I’m delighted, as soon as the interest came I knew it was the right thing for me. I spoke to the manager about the direction the club is going in and the project here and it was definitely a no-brainer.

“Everyone I spoke to had nothing but good things to say about the club and that made my decision a lot easier.

“I want to create memories at the club and kick on, as a striker you want to help the team with your goals and I hope I can do that at Harrogate.”

Leeds United target Tanganga

Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga has reportedly attracted interest from Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland.

All three of the Premier League’s newly-promoted clubs are thought to admire the 26-year-old, who started his career at Tottenham Hotspur.

