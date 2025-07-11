Leeds United, Hull City and Sheffield United are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

It is shaping up to be a busy summer of transfer business at all levels of English football.

The Premier League is where the big bucks are being spent, but there is plenty of ambition being shown in the EFL too.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Leeds United interested in winger

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs interested in Nice winger Jeremie Boga.

The 28-year-old counts Chelsea and Birmingham City among his former employers, but has been plying his trade in France since 2023.

Leeds, Sunderland and Trabzonspor have all been credited with interest in the wideman, who is a senior Ivory Coast international.

Nice's Jeremie Boga has been linked with Leeds United. | VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield United boss drops Gustavo Hamer hint

Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles believes Gustavo Hamer is happy at Bramall Lane, despite talk of interest from Leeds United.

The combative midfielder was eyed by the Whites last year and speculation regarding admiring glances from Elland Road has resurfaced.

Selles told The Star: “If we can, we need to try and keep him and I think he’s happy where he is. Hopefully he’ll keep playing for us. He has been outstanding in terms of his character and behaviours, so nothing suggests to me that he will change.

“Obviously you can never say never because football is football and sometimes there are things that you cannot control.

“But if I can choose, and from watching his attitude, I would like to keep him with us, and I think he is happy where he is.”

Hull City show interest in attacker

Liverpool prodigy Lewis Koumas is said to have attracted interest from Hull City.

The Tigers have had to put their transfer plans on ice due to the issuing of an embargo, but will still need to plan while they await the outcome of their appeal.

Koumas, a 19-year-old forward, spent last season on loan at Stoke City and is a senior Wales international.

Lewis Koumas could be set for another loan move away from Liverpool. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday exit hits snag

Djeidi Gassama’s proposed move from Sheffield Wednesday to Rangers is yet to be signed off on by Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri, The Star have claimed.

Gassama impressed with his exploits on the wing for Wednesday last summer and has linked up with the Rangers squad at St George’s Park.

However, he has not yet been unveiled as a new addition for the Gers.

Middlesbrough eye free agent forward

Rhian Brewster is technically a free agent following the expiry of his Sheffield United contract - and has been linked with Middlesbrough.

The 25-year-old has been offered a new deal by the Blades but has not put pen to paper.