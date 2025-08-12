Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City feature in our latest transfer news round-up.

The 2025/26 campaign has now kicked off for all EFL clubs, with Premier League outfits due to return to action this weekend.

While clubs now have competitive fixtures on their agendas, transfer dealings will continue right up until the deadline for many.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Leeds United speak to England-capped forward

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs to have held talks with free agent marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 28-year-old, a product of Sheffield United’s academy, has been unattached since the expiry of his Everton contract. Newcastle United and Manchester United are also said to have held discussions with the England-capped frontman.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has left Everton - and been linked with Leeds United. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz is widely considered to be Leeds’ primary forward target, although it seemingly proving difficult to land. The ex-Middlesbrough loanee has also been linked with Serie A side Atalanta.

Leeds have also been credited with interest in Norwich City’s Josh Sargent and Roma’s Artem Dovbyk.

Middlesbrough line up left-back move

Middlesbrough are said to be lining up a move for Southampton defender Charlie Taylor.

The 31-year-old joined the Saints from Burnley last year but suffered relegation from the Premier League in his maiden campaign.

Boro are believed to be keen on the left-back, who made over 100 appearances for Leeds after ascending the club’s youth ranks.

There was talk of Taylor leaving Southampton for Hull City in the winter window, but a move did not materialise.

Charlie Taylor joined Southampton from Burnley in the summer of 2024. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Hull City join Sheffield Wednesday in midfielder race

Manchester United prodigy Toby Collyer is reportedly of interest to Sheffield Wednesday - and has now been linked with Hull City.

The Tigers have been credited with interest in the 21-year-old, who is thought to be available for a loan move away from Old Trafford.

A defensive midfielder and England youth international, Collyer has managed 13 senior outings for the Red Devils.

Toby Collyer has featured for Manchester United in a string of pre-season friendlies this summer. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Sheffield United defender eyed

Queens Park Rangers view Sheffield United’s Rhys Norrington-Davies as a potential transfer option, according to The Star.

The 26-year-old has spent the entirety of his senior career at Bramall Lane, although has been loaned out on various occasions.