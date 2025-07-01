Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday lose stalwarts as Hull City suffer setback - transfer news round-up
July has officially kicked off, meaning a number of contracts up and down the country have expired and pre-agreed moves are being completed.
Transfer window activity continues to pick up and it is shaping up to be a particularly busy period for Yorkshire’s clubs.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.
Leeds United confirm exit
Leeds United have confirmed the departure of title-winning defender Junior Firpo.
The left-back played a key role in the club’s Championship title triumph last term, but an agreement over a new contract could not be reached.
In a farewell statement, Leeds said: “Junior has played a huge part for the football club both on and off the pitch during his time at Leeds United.
“His infectious personality made him a popular figure at Thorp Arch, as well as with supporters when he represented the club during his many community appearances.”
On the incomings front, Leeds have been linked with Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach.
Sheffield Wednesday lose stalwart
Callum Paterson is reportedly exploring options elsewhere following the expiry of his Sheffield Wednesday contract.
The 30-year-old is believed to have knocked back an initial offer to stay with the Owls, who did not follow up with another proposal.
There is believed to be interest in the utility man from the Championship, League One and overseas.
Hull City suffer setback
Hull City’s proposed move for Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry is reportedly on the brink of collapse.
The 23-year-old was loaned to the Tigers in January, only to see his campaign curtailed by injury after just four outings under the since-sacked Ruben Selles.
A £3.5m deal is said to have been agreed for the forward, who can also operate out wide, but concerns are thought to have been raised regarding the affordability of the deal.
The proposed reunion now appears highly unlikely.
Middlesbrough midfielder eyed
Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are said to be keeping tabs on Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney.
The 23-year-old, fresh from a UEFA European Under-21 Championship triumph with England Under-21s, is reportedly likely to leave the Riverside this summer.
It has also been claimed the midfielder has switched agents.
Barnsley join race for forward
Barnsley have reportedly joined the race to sign forward Mark O’Mahony on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.
The 21-year-old was loaned to Portsmouth last summer, but saw his time in the Championship hampered by injury.
Barnsley are now said to be on his trail alongside Reading and Plymouth Argyle.
Doncaster Rovers sanction loan exit
Doncaster Rovers have sent young midfielder Sam Straughan-Brown back out on loan to Peterborough Sports.
The 18-year-old ended the 2024/25 campaign on loan at the National League North outfit, having previously spent time with Bradford (Park Avenue).
He made his senior debut for Doncaster in August 2023, appearing as a substitute in a Carabao Cup defeat to Everton.
