Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The summer transfer window will slam shut on Monday (September 1), therefore clubs are desperately scrambling to complete their remaining pieces of transfer business.

While the window may be approaching its end, the rumour mill is still turning at pace and deals are being done up and down the country.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Leeds United enquire about high-profile frontman

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs to have shown interest in Germany international Timo Werner.

Both the Whites and Burnley are said to have enquired about signing the 29-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it has been indicated he has not shown willingness to leave RB Leipzig.

Former Tottenham Hotspur loanee Timo Werner has reportedly caught Leeds United's eye. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Middlesbrough face battle for Hull City star

Middlesbrough are said to be facing a fight to sign goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from Hull City.

It has been suggested Boro are willing to pay up to £5m for the 25-year-old, who has become a crucial figure for Hull.

Pandur, however, is not believed to be convinced now is the time to leave the Tigers.

Middlesbrough have managed to sign defender Matt Targett, who has completed a season-long loan move from Newcastle United.

Sheffield Wednesday linked with forward

Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs to have been credited with interest in Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer.

The 33-year-old has struck 44 goals for the Red Dragons since 2022, helping the club rise from the National League to the Championship.

He is yet to make a league appearance this term and is said to be in the sights of crisis-stricken Wednesday.

Sheffield United star tracked by Premier League strugglers

West Ham United are reportedly tracking the progress of Sheffield United wing-back Harrison Burrows.

The 23-year-old has completed 90 minutes in all three of the club’s Championship fixtures this term.

He made the move to Bramall Lane from Peterborough United last year and has since established himself among the second tier’s most revered prospects.

Harrison Burrows helped Sheffield United reach the Championship play-off final last season. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers eye reunion

Doncaster Rovers are thought to be hopeful of re-signing forward Rob Street from Lincoln City.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season at the Eco-Power Stadium, netting 12 goals in 24 appearances.

He has featured prominently for the Imps in the early stages of the campaign, but has found himself out on the wing.

Bradford City loan out utility player

Bradford City have allowed utility man Clarke Oduor to join League Two outfit Grimsby Town on loan.

A product of Leeds United’s academy, the 26-year-old can operate in midfield or at full-back and joined the Bantams from Barnsley in 2023.