Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United feature in our latest transfer news round-up.

The return of the Premier League is just over 24 hours away, with the Championship, League One and League Two campaigns having already kicked off.

While competitive fixtures may be back, there is still plenty of focus of transfer dealings with the window in its final weeks.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Leeds United linked with trio

It has been nearly three weeks since Leeds last pushed a deal over the line and their Premier League campaign is due to kick off on Monday (August 18).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to end the barren spell, but Leeds do not appear ready to stop there.

AC Milan attacker Noah Okafor, who featured for the Italian giants in their recently friendly draw with Leeds, has been linked.

Noah Okafor faced Leeds United in AC Milan colours at the weekend. | PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

It has also been claimed Leeds are tracking Panathinaikos frontman Fotis Ioannidis, a senior Greece international.

Leeds are also thought to be keen on strengthening their backline and have been credited with interest in versatile Leicester City full-back James Justin.

Sheffield Wednesday make midfielder contact

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have made contact with Stuart Armstrong over a potential return to Hillsborough.

The 33-year-old joined the Owls midway through the 2024/25 campaign, but left upon the expiry of his short-term deal in June.

He has not found a new club since his exit and Wednesday are reportedly keen on taking him back to S6.

Stuart Armstrong spent the second half of the 2024/25 season at Sheffield Wednesday. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Rotherham United eye attacker

Fleetwood Town’s Ryan Graydon is of interest to Rotherham United and a host of other League One clubs, a report has claimed.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international, a versatile attacker, struck 13 goals in all competitions last season.

Rotherham could face competition for his signature, with Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City also believed to be keen.

Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday dealt blow

It does not look as if Manchester United prodigy Toby Collyer will be heading to Yorkshire, despite links with Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old, a highly-rated defensive midfielder, is believed to be in advanced talks over a season-long loan switch to West Bromwich Albion.

The move would see Collyer link up with former Hull midfielder Ryan Mason, who took charge of the Baggies earlier in the summer.

Toby Collyer has been tipped for a bright future at Manchester United. | Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Manchester United via Getty Images

Sheffield United boss makes candid transfer window admission

Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles has conceded the Blades have not been good enough in the summer window.

It has been a difficult summer for the Blades, who have lost some key figures and only made a handful of signings.

Selle said: “I think our process has not been good enough, I think that is obvious. At the beginning of the market, we talked about reinforcement with three players. Now with Anel [Ahmedhodzic] and Kieffer [Moore] gone, it’s five players.