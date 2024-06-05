Leeds United are among the clubs featured in the latest transfer news round-up.

The summer transfer window is not officially open, but you would hardly know it with all the announcements and speculation circulating. Here are the latest transfer headlines on Wednesday, June 5.

Leeds United-linked forward in contract talks

Southampton are in talks with Leeds United-linked forward Che Adams over the possibility of a new deal. The Scotland international has been strongly linked with a move away from St Mary’s and is out of contract this summer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Cody Gakpo decided against a move to Leeds United in 2022. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Leeds, Wolves and Everton have all been credited with interest in the 27-year-old but he could still have a future at Southampton. The Saints are also in talks with former Leeds goalkeeper Alex McCarthy about fresh terms.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder targeted

Serie A side Lazio have reportedly set their sights on former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. The 23-year-old left Hillsborough last year, departing for Turkish outfit Hatayspor. He has thrived in Turkey, scoring nine goals in his debut campaign.

Liverpool star explains Leeds United transfer decision

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has revealed why he opted against joining Leeds United in the summer of 2022. He was the subject of interest from the Whites and made the decision to stay at PSV in an interesting way.

Ahead of a game against Volendam, he decided he would join Leeds if he bagged a brace. If he scored once, he would link up with Southampton, and he would stay if he notched a hat-trick.

After a deflected third goal, he left the pitch thinking he had only scored two and was Elland Road-bound. However, the goal was awarded to him and he stayed put, eventually signing for Liverpool in the next window.

He told ESPN: "I was sitting next to one of my close friends [on the bench] Jordan Teze. He said ‘it's in God's hands if he decides it's an own goal or not’. And at the end, it was [given as] my goal, so then it was three. I couldn't have got a clearer sign."

Former Huddersfield Town star on the move

Fulham have confirmed the departure of former Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo. The 30-year-old swapped the Terriers for the Cottagers in 2020 but has left Craven Cottage after just four appearances.

AFC Bournemouth release former Middlesbrough goalkeeper

Former Middlesbrough stopper Darren Randolph is set to leave AFC Bournemouth upon the expiry of his contract. The veteran, who was once targeted by Leeds United, is moving on after failing to make a single senior appearance for the Cherries.

Approach made for ex-Leeds United and Middlesbrough man

Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is reportedly wanted by Italian side Genoa. He is contracted to Tottenham Hotspur but ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Genoa, seemingly doing enough to warrant follow-up interest.