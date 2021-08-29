When does the transfer window close for Premier League and EFL clubs? - as Barnsley, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers aim to complete last-minute deals

The summer transfer window opened on June 9 and is set to close at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

It has been an incredibly-busy window across Europe with the likes of Lionel Messi moving from Barcelona to PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo making a shock return to Manchester United, while Chelsea have signed Romelu Lukaku in a deal worth approximately £98m and Manchester City made Jack Grealish the most expensive British player after signing the midfielder for £100m from Aston Villa.

Which Yorkshire clubs are set to busiest over the coming days?

LATE DEALS: Sheffield United, Barnsley and Middlesbrough will hope to conclude more transfers before Tuesday's deadline.

Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp admits he would like to bring in a touch more Championship experience to boost his squad before Tuesday night's transfer deadline, after his side were pegged back for a second successive weekend in a 1-1 draw with Birmingham at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon.

Neil Warnock is hoping to wrap up a few more deals at Middlesbrough as he looks to finalise his squad while Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens has a couple of transfers lined up before Tuesday's deadline but needs to make space in the tight budget for them by moving players on.

Huddersfield Town secured their third-straight league win with a 4-0 success over Reading on Saturday and head coach Carlos Corberan is happy with the options at his disposal heading into the autumn months.

SHOCK MOVES: It has been a window of big transfers across Europe with Lionel Messi moving to PSG from Barcelona. Picture: Getty Images.

Yorkshire's only Premier League representatives, Leeds United, announced on Friday they had signed Norwegian youth international Leo Hjelde as they continue to improve the squad beneath the first team.

After signing left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona and making Jack Harrison's stay at Elland Road permanent it has been a relatively quiet window for the Whites, with just Kristoffer Klaesson coming in to provide competition for goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Although, they have made signings similar to Hjelde with Lewis Bate, Amari Miller and Sean McGurk all joining the club and beginning their Elland Road careers in the Under-23s.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic wants four new players before the deadline but business has been slow at Bramall Lane with only loanee centre-back Ben Davies signed and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale sold.

Meanwhile, as of Saturday, Rotherham United have had no news on Michael Smith as the transfer deadline approaches. The Millers are not keen on selling the forward but have admitted they won't be in a position to turn down a suitable offer if one is made before Tuesday night.