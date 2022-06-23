For starters, a White Rose club has the honour of hosting the first game of the campaign with Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield Town welcoming relegated Burnley in front of the Sky cameras at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday, July 29 in Vincent Kompany’s first game in charge of the Clarets.

The following day, the cameras will be there to see Middlesbrough kick off their campaign on a Saturday tea-time with Chris Wilder’s side hosting West Brom, managed by Wilder’s good friend Steve Bruce.

Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town will both hope to be challenging for promotion in the SkyBet Championship again in 2022-23. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s Championship opener has also been selected for TV coverage, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side facing relegated Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday, August 1.

Barnsley will be hoping to bounce straight back up again after relgation from the SkyBet Championship in 2021-22. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

MORE - Rotherham United fixtures: Full 2022-23 SkyBet Championship schedule

If that’s not enough first up, an opening weekend Yorkshire derby sees Bradford City play host to Doncaster Rovers in League Two, while promoted Rotherham United start off at home to Swansea City and Barnsley make their longest trek of the campaign first up as they start the new League One season at Plymouth Argyle.

The following day, the Reds kick off at Oakwell on August 6 with what promises to be a stirring occasion for Michael Duff, whose first home match in charge as head coach is against the side he recently left in Cheltenham Town.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne will be busy planning the Millers survival after earning automatic promotion to the SkyBet Championship for the 2022-23 season Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

The reverse fixture takes place in the Cotswolds on February 18.

Barnsley’s derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough will be early in the season on Saturday, September 3.

The reverse fixture against the Owls at Oakwell is scheduled for January 28, although that weekend is also designated as an FA Cup weekend.

Meanwhile, Rotherham United renew acquaintances with Sheffield United with an early-season trip to Bramall Lane on September 10 and the reverse fixture is staged at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on February 4 with both games being on a Saturday.

Another derby reunion sees Middlesbrough lock horns again with Sunderland for the first time in four years.

The first instalment of the Tees-Wear derby is at the Riverside on Saturday, September 3, with the reverse fixture scheduled for the Stadium of Light, also on a Saturday, on January 21, as the Teessiders head up the A19 for the first time since 2018.

Key dates - Fri, July 29: Huddersfield Town v Burnley (8pm).

Sat, July 30: Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion (5.30pm), Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers (3pm); Rotherham United v Swansea City (3pm).

Mon, August 1: Watford v Sheffield United (8pm).

Sat, August 6: Barnsley v Cheltenham.

Sat, September 3: Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley; Middlesbrough v Sunderland.

Sat, September 10: Sheffield United v Rotherham United.

Sat, October 1: Harrogate Town v Bradford City.

Sat, December 10: Sheffield United v Huddersfield Town.

Sat, December 17: Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town.

Tue, December 29: Bradford City v Harrogate Town.

Sat, January 21: Sunderland v Middlesbrough.

Sat, January 28: Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday.

Sat, February 4: Rotherham United v Sheffield United.

Wed, February 15: Sheffield United v Middlesbrough.

Sat, February 25: Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City.

Sat, April 1: Hull City v Rotherham United.

Sat, April 15: Harrogate Town v Doncaster Rovers.