Norwich City, Chelsea and Burnley men among frontrunners to join Leeds United in transfer window
There cannot be many English clubs under greater pressure than Leeds to recruit over the next two weeks. The club had already lost three first-team regulars when Brighton & Hove Albion activated Georginio Rutter’s £40m release clause.
Homegrown hero Archie Gray has left for Tottenham Hotspur, while Glen Kamara now plies his trade in France with Rennes. The 2023/24 Championship Player of the Season, Crysencio Summerville, has completed a move to West Ham United.
There have been incomings, although the Elland Road faithful are anxious to see more arrive to boost the club’s chances of securing a return to the Premier League.
Here are the Business2Community frontrunners to join Leeds United before the window closes.
Jonathan Rowe - 4/6
A transfer saga has unfolded of late, with Rowe at the centre of it. Amid talk of interest from Leeds and Marseille, it was decided Rowe would play no part in Norwich City’s season opener against Oxford United.
His future is now up in the air, with Leeds seemingly still keen but the winger still on the books at Carrow Road. He could potentially be an ideal replacement for Summerville.
Bashir Humphreys - 3/1
Chelsea are believed to be open to allowing the defender to depart on a permanent basis. Leeds have been reported to be interested in the England youth international, who impressed on loan at Swansea City last term.
Manuel Benson - 4/1
An exciting winger capable of breaking down defences, Benson was key as Burnley clinched the Championship title in 2023. Opportunities proved limited in the Premier League and although the Clarets are now back in the second tier, Benson has been linked with a departure.
Leeds are among the clubs to have been credited with interest in the 27-year-old.
Million Manhoef - 6/1
Stoke City only signed the winger in January but he did not take long to adapt to life in the Championship. Leeds have been linked with the Dutchman, who the Potters are believed to want upwards of £10m for.
Luke Thomas - 13/2
Leicester City loaned the defender out twice last season, first to Sheffield United and then to Middlesbrough. With the Foxes now back in the Premier League, opportunities to play may prove even harder to come by.
Owen Beck - 8/1
At 22, now may be the time for Beck to seek opportunities away from Liverpool. A left-back by trade, he could potentially prove cover and competition for Junior Firpo.
Mandela Keita - 9/1
A host of English clubs have been linked with Keita, a defensive midfielder who represents Royal Antwerp in Belgium. He only recently joined the club on a permanent deal after two loan stints at the Bosuilstadion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.