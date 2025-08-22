Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

It has been another busy 24 hours in the summer window, which continues to throw up twists and turns.

There is not long left to go, with the window set to slam shut on September 1. When the deadline is creeping closer, clubs tend to be even keener to wrap up deals.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, August 22, 2025.

Sheffield United land defenders

Sheffield United have bolstered their backline with the signings of Ben Godfrey and Nils Zätterström.

The former has made a season-long loan switch from Atalanta, while the latter has joined on a permanent basis from Malmo FF.

Godfrey said: “I'm a Yorkshire lad so brilliant to be back home and I'm looking forward to getting started. It was a good experience moving out to Italy.

Ben Godfrey has joined Sheffield United after ending last season on loan at Ipswich Town. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

“There were things I learnt about football, lifestyle and language but there's nothing like being in your home country and especially for the family being close to home, so really looking forward to it.”

Sheffield Wednesday solve goalkeeper problem

Sheffield Wednesday have plugged the gap opened by Pierce Charles’ injury with a loan signing.

Ethan Horvath, a senior United States international, has joined from Cardiff City on a temporary deal running until January.

The 30-year-old is eligible to make his debut for the Owls this weekend against Wrexham.

Leeds United eye defender

AFC Bournemouth defender James Hill is reportedly of interest to Leeds United.

It has been well documented that Leeds want cover at full-back and while Hill is a centre-back by trade, he can operate at right-back.

The 23-year-old is the son of former Sheffield United and Barnsley defender Matt.

AFC Bournemouth defender James Hill can operate at centre-back or right-back. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Middlesbrough hold talks with Targett

Middlesbrough are said to be in talks over a deal to sign Matt Targett on loan from Newcastle United.

The left-back joined the Magpies for a reported £15m in January 2022, making the switch from Aston Villa.

However, the former England youth international has fallen out of favour under Eddie Howe.

Hull City and Sheffield United dealt blow

Liverpool prodigy Lewis Koumas has been linked with both Hull City and Sheffield United, but does not appear set for a Yorkshire move.

The 19-year-old is reportedly set to undergo a medical ahead of a season-long loan move to Birmingham City.