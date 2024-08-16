Sheffield United, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The final weeks of the summer window are often hectic and it has been another busy day of deals in English football. While moves are being confirmed left, right and centre, the rumour mill is turning at pace.

Below are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Sheffield United beat Leeds United, Hull City and Queens Park Rangers to in-demand winger

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has sealed a move away from Crystal Palace, joining Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal. A host of clubs had been linked with a swoop for the wideman, including Leeds and Hull, but the Blades have pushed a deal over the line.

After putting pen to paper, the 21-year-old said: “The plan that the gaffer had for me when we spoke was good to hear, that was why I decided to come. It was my first choice, I didn't take in the outside noise, when I spoke to the gaffer I knew it was the right place for me.”

Hull City sign exciting pair

Two exciting prospects with EFL experience have been added to Hull City’s ranks. The Tigers first unveiled defender Charlie Hughes, who has stepped up to the Championship after standing out in League One with Wigan Athletic.

England youth international Mason Burstow has also been recruited, sealing a permanent switch from Chelsea. The forward spent last season on loan in the Championship at Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday consider move for Tottenham Hotspur prodigy

According to reports, Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine. He has featured for Tottenham in a string of pre-season friendlies but the club are said to be open to sanctioning another loan move.

An England youth international, he has previously had stints at Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle.

Middlesbrough sign forward from Bristol City

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of forward Tommy Conway from Bristol City. The Scotland-capped attacker had been linked with a host of clubs but has penned a four-year deal at the Riverside.

Boro boss Michael Carrick said: "We're delighted to bring Tommy in. He's a good age, he has great potential and we're really excited to work with him.”

Southampton secure signing of forward following Sheffield United exit

Cameron Archer has left Aston Villa for a second consecutive summer, this time joining Premier League newcomers Southampton. Sheffield United signed the marksman last summer in a deal reported to be worth £18.5m, but Villa were obligated to buy him back when the Blades were relegated to the Championship.