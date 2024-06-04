Sheffield Wednesday swoop, Aston Villa's ex-Leeds United man deal, former Barnsley duo move - transfer latest
The summer transfer window is not yet officially open, although deals are already being struck across the country. Deals can be agreed for out-of-contract players and clubs in Yorkshire have already started recruiting.
The rumour mill is also turning at pace, with gossip and speculation seemingly everywhere you look. Here is the latest transfer news round-up for Tuesday, June 4.
Sheffield Wednesday ‘set’ to sign goalkeeper
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly set to recruit experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer. The 36-year-old, who counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs, is a free agent having left Watford at the end of the 2023/24 season.
He has previously worked with Owls assistant Chris Powell, at Charlton Athletic.
Aston Villa ‘agree’ deal for ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday loanee
Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a £5m deal to sign former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday loanee Ross Barkley. The experienced playmaker enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at Luton Town, although could not keep the Hatters in the Premier League.
He looks set to stay in the top flight, with reports suggesting he is closing in on a return to Villa Park.
Former Barnsley duo on the move
Ipswich Town have released former Barnsley forward Kayden Jackson following their promotion to the Premier League. The 30-year-old was a bit-part player as the Tractor Boys escaped the Championship and has been made available as a free agent.
Another former Barnsley frontman, Michael Coulson, has left National League North side Farsley Celtic. He has joined ambitious eighth-tier outfit Bridlington Town, as has former Leeds United prospect Chris Dawson.
Bridlington compete in the Northern Premier League Division One East.
Ipswich Town bid farewell to former Rotherham United midfielder
Former Rotherham United midfielder Dominic Ball has been released by Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys sealed promotion to the Premier League last season but manager Kieran McKenna started Ball in the second tier just once.
