Here is the latest January transfer window news round-up, featuring Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and more.

It has been another busy day in the January transfer window as clubs across the divisions work to ensure they are well-placed to meet targets when the month ends.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Friday, January 12, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

New deal for Sheffield United prodigy

Leeds United have been linked with West Ham United defender Ben Johnson. Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Sheffield United have rewarded playmaker Andre Brooks for his progress with a new contract. The 20-year-old has agreed to remain at Bramall Lane until 2027, having enjoyed a recent breakthrough in the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

Brooks said: "I am absolutely delighted, it's great to get it over the line. The gaffer has come in and showed confidence in me straight away and that's been a huge boost, it is up to me now to reward him for the faith he's showed in me.”

Leeds United interested in Premier League defenders

Leeds United are reportedly interested in striking a loan deal for West Ham United defender Ben Johnson. They are also said to have monitored Wales international Neco Williams, although Nottingham Forest are said to be reluctant to sanction a move.

Sheffield Wednesday dealt transfer blow

Conor Coventry has put an end to speculation regarding a potential switch to Sheffield Wednesday by sealing a permanent move from West Ham United to Charlton Athletic. He will link up with Owls midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson, who joined the Addicks on loan earlier in the window.

Sheffield United duo depart

Sheffield United and Leicester City have mutually agreed to bring an end to Luke Thomas’ Bramall Lane stay. The defender joined the Blades on a season-long loan deal in the summer window but has returned to the King Power Stadium.

The Blades have also sanctioned another loan move for Harry Boyes. who has joined Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season.

Harrogate Town hand out new deal

Harrogate Town have handed out a new deal to goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell. He initially joined the club on a short-term deal but has now committed to the Sulphurites until the end of the current campaign.

Rotherham United boss provides transfer update

Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson has provided a transfer update as the Millers seek to bolster their ranks. Speaking ahead of Rotherham’s clash with Stoke City, Richardson said: “We're trying hard. Rob (Scott) and the recruitment guys are trying desperately hard to add to the group.

"We need bodies, we need a certain quality of player to help us with the challenge we have ahead of us. Fingers crossed, we can come to some kind of conclusions in the coming days.

"I'm exactly the same as they (fans) are: eager to get things done, to get bodies in the building. Many discussions have taken place. Fingers crossed, we can bring people in sooner rather than later.”

Leeds United looking to offload out-of-favour midfielder