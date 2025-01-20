A domestic abuser has been jailed after strangling and threatening to kill their partner - as the victim has bravely shared her story in a bid to highlight domestic abuse in LGBTQ+ relationships.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollie Hanson has been jailed for four years in prison after admitting various offences against her previous partner.

West Yorkshire Police said 26-year-old had controlled her former partner by not allowing her to have a mobile phone, speak to friends and family and regularly checking on her location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events came to a head when the couple had been socialising oon September 2 last year and Hanson became jealous of the victim’s relationship with one of the friends and became verbally abusive.

When the victim went to Hanson’s home to collect her belongings, Hanson followed her there and pinned her to the bed with a hand around the victim’s neck. Hanson then made repeated threats about killing the victim.

When the friends came to check on them, Hanson assaulted the male victim by grabbing him around the neck by his chain.

Hanson, of Low Cross Court, Knottingley, was arrested on September 18 and charged the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanson pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to the female victim, including intentional strangulation, threats to kill, section 18 wounding with intent and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship and also admitted S39 common assault against a male victim.

The section 18 wounding charge related to an earlier assault when Hanson hit the victim over the head with a bottle of vodka.

Hollie Hanson has been jailed after strangling their then partner in a sustained attack.

West Yorkshire Police said the case has been publicised with the victim's permission in the hope it will highlight domestic abuse in LGBTQ+ relationships and encourage other victims to come forward.

Detective Constable Demi Stubbs, of Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding, said: “This has been a sustained attack lasting several minutes, with Hanson repeatedly making threats about killing the female victim. Hanson then became violent toward one of their friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hanson has shown they are a dangerous individual who is prepared to use extreme levels of violence in a domestic relationship. Hanson was remanded in custody throughout this court process and has now been jailed.