Chelsea, Burnley and Liverpool men are among the frontrunners to join Leeds United in the summer window.

Leeds are currently in a state of flux following their failure to secure promotion to the Premier League. Defeat in the Championship play-off final was always going to bring pressures, as financial fair play and the ambitions of individual players take effect.

Leeds have added faces too, with Alex Cairns and Joe Rodon making Elland Road comebacks. More recently, attacking midfielder Joe Rothwell has joined the Whites on a season-long loan deal from AFC Bournemouth.

Leeds United have previously been linked with Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, the Elland Road faithful will be hoping there are more new arrivals to come. Here are the players Sportscasting believe are most likely to join Leeds before the summer window slams shut.

Alfie Gilchrist - 7/4

Leeds were linked with the young Chelsea defender back in May, although he is still on the books at Stamford Bridge. He has since been reported as a target for other Championship clubs.

Connor Roberts - 7/2

The defender won the affection of the Leeds fanbase despite not being a regular fixture in his loan spell last season. Now back at Burnley. he appears to have an uncertain future.

A move back to Leeds would reunite him with three of his former Leeds teammates in Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James. Reports of interest in Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle have made a swoop for Roberts appear unlikely.

Nathaniel Phillips - 4/1

Another defender previously linked with Leeds, Phillips was said to be on the club’s radar last summer before he was loaned to Celtic. It did not work out for the 27-year-old in Scotland and he ended last season on loan at Cardiff City.

Marek Rodak - 6/1

The experienced goalkeeper is a free agent, having left Fulham after over a decade of service to the Cottagers. He has been linked with a move to Elland Road but Leeds have three senior stoppers on the books already.

Daniel Iversen - 8/1

After six loan moves, now may be the time for Iversen to seek pastures new away from Leicester City. A move for the Dane appears unlikely with three senior goalkeepers in the ranks, but he could be a viable option if Illan Meslier or Karl Darlow move on.

Harry Souttar - 9/1

Considering he barely featured for Leicester City in the Championship last season, regular game time in the Premier League appears unlikely.

Moussa Diarra - 11/1

The defender is departing French side Toulouse and has already been linked with more than one Championship club. Aged 23, he is a senior Mali international.

Scott McKenna - 12/1