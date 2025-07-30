Crystal Palace 'join chase' to sign Hull City's Cody Drameh following Derby County and Blackburn Rovers links

Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:13 BST
Crystal Palace have reportedly joined the race to sign former Leeds United defender Cody Drameh from Hull City.

The 23-year-old joined the Tigers in the last summer window following the expiry of his contract at Elland Road.

He did not feature quite as prominently as expected last term, facing competition at right-back from club stalwart Lewie Coyle.

Speculation regarding his future has been rife and the right-back has been linked with Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, Preston North End and Rangers.

Cody Drameh has impressed for Hull City in pre-season.placeholder image
Cody Drameh has impressed for Hull City in pre-season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Crystal Palace linked with Cody Drameh

Palace have now been thrown into the mix by Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, who has claimed the Eagles have been tracking the former England youth international.

Posting on X, he said: “Crystal Palace have joined the chase to sign Hull City defender Cody Drameh following his impressive performances in pre-season.

“Several Championship clubs are also interested in signing Drameh this summer.”

Sergej Jakirović’s Cody Drameh stance

In a recent interview with Hull Live, Tigers boss Sergej Jakirović reserved praise for the former Luton Town and Cardiff City loanee.

He said: "Yes [I've been impressed with him], he has trained very, very good. Cody has big abilities, and he can repeat them all day and all night, so it's very, very good for us.

“He's still a young player, and he also needs support. We have two very good options at the right full-back position."

Cody Drameh found first-team opportunities limited at Leeds United.placeholder image
Cody Drameh found first-team opportunities limited at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Cody Drameh’s stability hunt

Hull are under a transfer embargo, meaning they cannot currently fork out fees for new signings. This could potentially make them reluctant to part with first-team players, although did recently loan forward Mason Burstow to Bolton Wanderers.

Drameh was tipped for a bright future at Leeds but left having managed just 10 outings at senior level. When he signed for Hull, he spoke of the “unstable” nature of his career to date.

He said: “What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me. Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.

“It’s been a bit unstable for me - I’ve been around a lot - so now to finally settle down in Hull, and hopefully do some big things with Hull, is really nice."

