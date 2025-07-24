Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

July has been an incredibly busy month for clubs in the English football pyramid as they prepare for the beginning of another new season.

With the 2025/26 campaign kick-off edging closer, clubs are only becoming keener to get their business wrapped up.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Leeds United close in on goalkeeper

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 campaign in France, drawing admiring glances from Elland Road.

With Illan Meslier having struggled for form over the last year, Perri appears set to become the club’s new number one between the sticks.

Lucas Perri appears set to leave Lyon for Leeds United. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sheffield United face competition for midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur’s Alfie Devine has been reported to be a target for Sheffield United, but has now been linked with Millwall.

The 20-year-old is back at his parent club after a productive season on loan at Westerlo in Belgium.

A cultured midfielder, Devine is said to have emerged as a target for the Lions as they look to bolster their midfield.

Hull City handed boost

It appears Hull City’s hopes of signing free agent forward Oli McBurnie have not completely faded.

The 29-year-old left Las Palmas at the end of last season and is now available to be picked up on a free transfer.

Sheffield United, Swansea City and Birmingham City have all been linked, as have Hull. It was suggested wage demands had scuppered a potential move to the MKM Stadium, although McBurnie is thought to be keen on the switch.

Oli McBurnie left Sheffield United last year after the club's relegation from the Premier League. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Hull City man nears Middlesbrough switch

Middlesbrough have reached an agreement with Hull City to sign defender Alfie Jones, according to Teesside Live.

It has been a slow summer on the recruitment front at the Riverside, but the club club appear to be on the scup of a breakthrough.

Speaking after Middlesbrough’s friendly loss to Bradford City, head coach Rob Edwards said: “He’s a player I admire, but there are many players we’ve been linked with who I admire. Right now, he’s a Hull City player at the moment, so I don’t want to say too much. He’s a very good player though.”

Forward finds new club after Sheffield Wednesday exit

Josh Windass has bounced straight back into the Championship after cutting ties with crisis-stricken Sheffield Wednesday.

The 31-year-old saw his Owls contract terminated by mutual consent and has now joined newly-promoted Wrexham.

Josh Windass has joined Wrexham after leaving Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting going. I’ve spoken to the manager, who has showed me his plans for the season and what he expects from the group, and I’ve really bought into that.

“I’d describe myself as honest and hard-working, I like to contribute goals and assists from midfield and that’s what I’m looking to bring to Wrexham.