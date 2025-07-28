Sheffield United, Leeds United, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday are featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is rarely uneventful and activity levels are certainly high as the end of July approaches.

With the start of a new season edging closer, clubs are becoming even keener to strengthen and ensure they are well-placed to hit their targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Sheffield Wednesday cult hero eyed

Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Callum Paterson is reportedly being targeted by Milton Keynes Dons and Oxford United.

The 30-year-old is technically out of contract at Hillsborough but has recently featured for the Owls in pre-season training.

Callum Paterson could be set for a move away from Sheffield Wednesday. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It has now been suggested the utility man is being eyed by Wednesday’s Championship rivals Oxford United and League Two outfit Milton Keynes Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both clubs have the advantage of being able to offer proper contract terms, while Wednesday are limited by the terms of their embargo.

Hull City sanction loan move

Hull City have loaned bit-part player Mason Burstow to League One side Bolton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old forward arrived at the MKM Stadium last year, making the switch from Chelsea.

However, he managed just two goals across 32 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m looking forward to wearing this shirt and representing the club, with the stature of Bolton as well. It's always a club you look at and think they definitely are better than League One, so hopefully I can help get over the line.

“I’m excited to get started. It was one of the plans that they needed a striker and I'm glad they decided to go with me. I had a few conversations with the gaffer and our plans and ideas for the season align, so it should be good."

Hull City signed Mason Burstow from Chelsea last summer. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United stalwart linked with Championship newcomers

After being told he is no longer needed at Leeds United, Patrick Bamford has been linked with Championship newcomers Wrexham.

The Red Dragons have risen from the fifth tier to the second in three seasons and have the backing of wealthy owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamford has been plagued by injury in recent years, but the 31-year-old can be a classy operator in a Championship frontline when fit.

Sheffield United goalkeeper targeted

Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper reportedly features on the wanted list at West Ham United.

The 25-year-old starred between the sticks for the Blades last season but could not get the club over the line in the promotion race.