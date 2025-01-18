Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs to have been linked with Aston Villa’s Louie Barry - and may have an advantage in the race to sign him.

The 21-year-old is back at Villa Park following his prolific loan spell at Stockport County, during which he registered 16 goals in all competitions.

Leeds and Wednesday have both been credited with interest in the versatile attacker, as have Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Scottish giants Celtic were recently reported to have joined the hunt, with the Bhoys believed to be eyeing a permanent swoop for Barry.

Aston Villa's Louie Barry has been linked with an array of clubs. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

However, according to Football Insider, Villa would prefer Barry to move on loan to the second tier of English football.

The report claims it would take a big offer to prise Barry away from Villa, who signed him from Barcelona’s esteemed youth system in 2020.

Villa would also reportedly like to tie the marksman down to a new deal before sanctioning a move.

If Villa do indeed favour a temporary switch to the Championship for Barry, it would offer a significant boost to English clubs on his trail.

Louie Barry has made just one first-team appearance for Aston Villa. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Derby County and Millwall have also been linked, as have Stoke City, Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers.

Speaking about Barry last week, Villa boss Unai Emery said: “He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan. I think he is a very good player who is progressing well.