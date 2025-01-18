Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United handed transfer boost as Aston Villa's stance on 16-goal star emerges
The 21-year-old is back at Villa Park following his prolific loan spell at Stockport County, during which he registered 16 goals in all competitions.
Leeds and Wednesday have both been credited with interest in the versatile attacker, as have Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.
Scottish giants Celtic were recently reported to have joined the hunt, with the Bhoys believed to be eyeing a permanent swoop for Barry.
However, according to Football Insider, Villa would prefer Barry to move on loan to the second tier of English football.
The report claims it would take a big offer to prise Barry away from Villa, who signed him from Barcelona’s esteemed youth system in 2020.
Villa would also reportedly like to tie the marksman down to a new deal before sanctioning a move.
If Villa do indeed favour a temporary switch to the Championship for Barry, it would offer a significant boost to English clubs on his trail.
Derby County and Millwall have also been linked, as have Stoke City, Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers.
Speaking about Barry last week, Villa boss Unai Emery said: “He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan. I think he is a very good player who is progressing well.
“He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan.”
