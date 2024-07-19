Sunderland reportedly want £10m for Leeds United-linked defender Trai Hume.

The 22-year-old has seen his stock soar over the last year, as he has established himself as a key figure for the Black Cats. In an otherwise forgettable season at the Stadium of Light, Hume excelled both defensively and offensively.

Speculation regarding his future has persisted and he has been linked with a move to the Turkish top flight. According to the Belfast Telegraph, Sunderland will not entertain a sale unless an offer of at least £10m is tabled.

Trai Hume was a key figure for Sunderland last season. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Galatasaray have reportedly seen a £7m bid for Hume rejected, although it has been suggested they may make another attempt to lure him away from England’s second tier.

A senior Northern Ireland international, Hume has operated as a full-back on both sides for Sunderland. He has also been deployed in the centre of defence, as well in midfield.

Connor Roberts is back at Burnley after his loan spell at Elland Road, while Gray and Shackleton have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United respectively.

Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough following the expiry of his Leeds contract and Rasmus Kristensen is expected to seek pastures new in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.