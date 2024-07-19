Sunderland 'slap' £10m price tag on Leeds United, Leicester City and Aston Villa-linked star

Published 19th Jul 2024
Sunderland reportedly want £10m for Leeds United-linked defender Trai Hume.

The 22-year-old has seen his stock soar over the last year, as he has established himself as a key figure for the Black Cats. In an otherwise forgettable season at the Stadium of Light, Hume excelled both defensively and offensively.

Earlier this year, he was reported to be on the radar of a host of clubs. Leeds were said to be among those who rated Hume, as were Aston Villa, Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth.

Speculation regarding his future has persisted and he has been linked with a move to the Turkish top flight. According to the Belfast Telegraph, Sunderland will not entertain a sale unless an offer of at least £10m is tabled.

Trai Hume was a key figure for Sunderland last season. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesTrai Hume was a key figure for Sunderland last season. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Trai Hume was a key figure for Sunderland last season. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Galatasaray have reportedly seen a £7m bid for Hume rejected, although it has been suggested they may make another attempt to lure him away from England’s second tier.

A senior Northern Ireland international, Hume has operated as a full-back on both sides for Sunderland. He has also been deployed in the centre of defence, as well in midfield.

His versatility would prove handy for Leeds, who have lost two utility men in Archie Gray and Jamie Shackleton. Hume is also a right-back by trade, an area of the pitch Leeds do not possess great depth in.

Connor Roberts is back at Burnley after his loan spell at Elland Road, while Gray and Shackleton have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United respectively.

Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough following the expiry of his Leeds contract and Rasmus Kristensen is expected to seek pastures new in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Right-back, therefore, appears highly likely to be a priority position to recruit in for the Whites. They have been linked with Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle, who has been at Bramall Lane since 2020.

