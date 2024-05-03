Leeds are currently living on a knife edge, with the race for automatic promotion boiling down to the final day of the regular season. A top-two finish appears unlikely for the Whites but it remains possible heading into their clash with Southampton.

If Daniel Farke’s side do fall short this season, a summer of shrewd business will be required to ensure they can go one better next term. If they do reach the Premier League, a savvy summer will also be needed to ensure they can survive in the top flight.

Retained lists are being published across the country and will continue to emerge over the coming weeks as the Premier League and Championship seasons come to an end.

Viktor Johansson has shone in a dismal campaign for Rotherham United. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The lists get fans thinking about summer transfers and with that in mind, here are the players Techopedia believe are the most likely to join Leeds in the summer.

Joe Rodon - 4/7

A gem of a loan signing from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, Rodon has slotted in seamlessly at Elland Road. Securing his services on a permanent deal would be a major coup and he has hinted he would like to stay at the club.

Josh Brownhill - 6/4

The midfielder has slipped down the pecking order at Burnley in recent weeks, being limited to appearances from the bench. He has been linked with Leeds before but a move to Elland Road has never materialised.

Che Adams - 2/1

Leeds targeted Adams back in the 2019/20 campaign before landing Jean-Kevin Augustin in what proved to be a disastrous deal. They have once again been linked with the Southampton marksman, as have Wolves.

Kalvin Phillips - 5/2

Adored by the Elland Road faithful, Phillips is a hero in Leeds having climbed the club’s youth ranks and helped take them back to the Premier League. He left in 2022 for Manchester City but it has not worked out, nor has his loan spell at West Ham United.

Reports have suggested Leeds would be open to bringing the midfielder back, but it would most likely be an expensive swoop.

Viktor Johansson - 4/1

Rotherham United have been woeful in the Championship this term but their first-choice goalkeeper can hold his head up high. The 25-year-old has been reliable between the sticks and would arguably be a shrewd addition for any Championship side.

Josh Sargent - 5/1

The Norwich City forward was said to be on Leeds’ radar last summer but he remained at Carrow Road beyond the deadline. He has been impressive this season, scoring 16 goals in 25 Championship appearances.

Leeds were reported to be keen on the Liverpool defender last summer before he joined Celtic on loan. He barely featured in Scotland before making the switch to Cardiff City in January.

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty - 7/1

A Spain-born Republic of Ireland youth international, the 21-year-old defender plies his trade in the Netherlands with PEC Zwolle.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - 9/1

Leeds were said to have an eye on Thomas-Asante last summer but he remained at West Bromwich Albion. He has scored 11 goals over the course of 38 appearances in the Championship this season.

Tyrhys Dolan - 10/1

A versatile attacker, Dolan faces an uncertain future at Blackburn Rovers with his contract up in the summer.

Brandon Williams - 12/1