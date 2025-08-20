Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is less than two weeks to go until the closure of the summer transfer window, meaning clubs are on alert to get business done.

If the deadline passes without important deals being pushed over the line, clubs can find themselves struggling, therefore the final stretch is always fascinating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest Yorkshire transfer headlines on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Leeds United dealt blow

In recent weeks, Leeds United have been repeatedly credited with interest in Leicester City playmaker Bilal El Khannouss.

However, it has been claimed the Foxes playmaker is keen on a move to FA Cup and Community Shield champions Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old is said to be interested in working under Eagles boss Oliver Glasner, who is believed to be among those looking to sign the Morocco international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss has been linked with a raft of Premier League clubs. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds-linked winger Jonathan Rowe, meanwhile, appears set to leave Marseille for Bologna. On the incomings front, the Whites are seemingly close to completing the capture of forward Noah Okafor from AC Milan.

Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City eye Huddersfield Town stalwart

Jonathan Hogg is still a free agent having recently seen his 12-year association with Huddersfield Town come to an end.

Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford have reportedly expressed an interest in the 36-year-old, who boasts a wealth of experience.

The defensive midfielder is said to be keen to continue his playing career for at least another season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United interested in Millwall defender

Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga is reportedly of interest to Sheffield United.

The Blades are on the hunt for a new centre-back after selling Anel Ahmedhodžić to Feyenoord and have been linked with a clutch of figures.

26-year-old Tanganga, who can play at centre-back or right-back, is the latest to have been mooted as an option.

Millwall's Japhet Tanganga has been linked with Sheffield United. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers linked with ex-Leeds United marksman

Former Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has reportedly been the subject of initial enquiries from Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old ended last season on the books at Derby County and has been training with the Rams over the summer.

A return to the Derby squad has not been ruled out, but it has been suggested he is of interest to Doncaster and Aberdeen.

Competition for Sheffield United and Hull City-linked winger heats up

Birmingham City and Wrexham are reportedly set to battle it out for the signature of Liverpool’s Lewis Koumas.

Both Sheffield United and Hull City have been linked with the wideman, who is also comfortable being deployed up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, two of the Championship newcomers are seemingly set for a tug of war over a permanent deal for the 19-year-old.

Lewis Koumas has been on the fringes of the senior side at Liverpool. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Middlesbrough sign defender

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of defender Adilson Malanda from MLS outfit Charlotte.

The 23-year-old, who cut his teeth in his native France with Nimes, has shone stateside since his move to Charlotte in 2023.

He has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside and made an immediate return to Charlotte on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After putting pen to paper, Malanda said: “I feel really good to be here and I’ve had a good welcome.