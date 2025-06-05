Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is open and will remain as such until June 10, allowing for clubs participating in the Club World Cup to recruit.

However, clubs not competing can also do business and there are already outfits making moves. With the rumour mill turning at pace, it is a busy time for football fans in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer news on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Leeds United weigh up move for defender

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs weighing up a move for Ipswich Town defender Dara O’Shea.

The 26-year-old impressed throughout the 2024/25 campaign, but his displays were not enough to keep the Tractor Boys in the Premier League.

Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers and his former club Burnley have now been credited with interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich Town's Dara O'Shea has been linked with Leeds United. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Bradford City interested in centre-back

Former Doncaster Rovers defender Joe Wright is believed to be of interest to League One newcomers Bradford City.

The Bantams have already recruited Max Power and Curtis Tilt, focusing on solidity early on in the window.

Wright, who started his career at Huddersfield Town and is now out of contract at Kilmarnock, is now thought to be in the club’s sights.

Joe Wright left Doncaster Rovers in 2021. | George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday man targeted by rivals

Sheffield Wednesday’s Akin Famewo has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for newly-promoted Championship outfit Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender has had two spells at The Valley already and thought to have cropped up on their radar again.

He has been offered a new deal at Hillsborough but has not yet committed his future to the Owls.

Huddersfield Town miss out on defender

After being released by Sheffield Wednesday, Michael Ihiekwe was reported to be a potential option for Huddersfield Town.

However, the 32-year-old has instead joined their League One rivals Blackpool on a three-year contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "A lot of things attracted me to the club. As soon as I spoke to the gaffer I was immediately sold on the club and the project here. Despite other interest, the club has always been my number one.”

Michael Ihiekwe made 82 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United and Sheffield United given transfer incentive

Jack Rudoni, who has been linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United, is reportedly likely to leave Coventry City.

The 23-year-old has stood out for the Sky Blues since his move to the Midlands from Huddersfield Town last year.