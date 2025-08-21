Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The summer window deadline is creeping closer, making clubs even keener to wrap up deals and bolster their ranks.

With the 2025/26 campaign now underway, clubs have an even better idea of the areas in which they need to strengthen.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Leeds United land attacker

Leeds United have signed versatile attacker Noah Okafor from Italian giants AC Milan.

The 25-year-old, who can operate up front or out wide, recently starred for Milan in a friendly draw with Leeds in Dublin.

He has now made the move to Elland Road, penning a four-year contract in West Yorkshire.

Noah Okafor has left AC Milan for Leeds United. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Switzerland international told LUTV: “It’s been an amazing day. I’m really excited. I felt the trust of the team. I think it’s a really good decision and I can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Whites boss Daniel Farke said: “We’ve spoken about wanting to bring in some quality signings for our attack, and Noah fits this perfectly.”

Sheffield United close in on defender

Sheffield United are reportedly closing in on the capture of Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey.

The 27-year-old, who has represented Everton, Norwich City and Ipswich Town in the Premier League, is believed to be heading to Bramall Lane on loan.

It has been suggested the Blades will have an option to buy the England-capped centre-back, who was given his senior breakthrough by York City.

Ben Godfrey has found opportunities limited since his move from Everton to Atalanta. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Middlesbrough star subject of £12m offer

Southampton are said to have made a £12m move to sign Finn Azaz from Middlesbrough.

The midfielder has been an influential figure at the Riverside since his move from Aston Villa in January 2024.

It has now been suggested the Saints are working to lure him to St Mary’s.

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough eye attacker

Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz has reportedly attracted interest from Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old has already had two loan spells at Bramall Lane, but Southampton are thought to be open to a sale.

The Blades are said to be battling West Bromwich Albion for the Chile international’s signature, with Middlesbrough believed to have made tentative enquiries.

Ben Brereton Diaz is back at Southampton following his second loan stint at Sheffield United. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Hull City defender unlikely to depart

Charlie Hughes is reportedly unlikely to leave Hull City despite talk of interest from Coventry City.

The 21-year-old is well thought of at the MKM Stadium and has been tipped for a future in the Premier League.

Coventry have been linked, but reporter Graeme Bailey has issued an update to EFL Analysis that may reassure Tigers fans.

He said: “I’m told that the ban makes the sale of Charlie Hughes unlikely at this point. For Coventry, it all ties in with Bobby Thomas who may or may not be leaving. They want to keep Bobby Thomas and add another defender, ideally Charlie Hughes.

“I do think we’ll see Coventry move on quite quickly from Hughes if they don’t get him in the next few days but they are fighting to get that done.

“I think the reason for Hull, the way they’re viewing it is they can’t use the money to buy new players anyway, so what’s the point? It’s not impossible but it makes it a lot harder for Coventry to get him.”

Barnsley boss addresses Southampton forward link

Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane has revealed Southampton prodigy Dom Ballard has been discussed as a potential signing.

The 20-year-old, a forward capped by England at various youth levels, has been linked with a loan move to Oakwell.

Hourihane said: "We are trying to add to the squad, whether it is Dom or someone else. There's been a name banded around in terms of Dom and he has been discussed.

“He's a good age and asset, whether it gets done or not, time will tell. But he’s someone who has been discussed, yes.”

England youth international Dom Ballard has been linked with a loan move to Barnsley. | Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday prospect moves on

Manchester City have completed the signing of teenager Romario Collins from Sheffield Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

The defender, who previously spent time in Leeds United’s youth system, has shone for the Owls at youth level.

