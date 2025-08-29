Leeds United twist, Sheffield United signing and Middlesbrough challenge - transfer news round-up
The summer transfer window will slam shut on Monday (September 1), ending with a hectic final day of business.
However, clubs will be hoping to wrap up their deals before then to avoid being sucked into the chaos.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, August 29, 2025.
Leeds United dealt blow
Leeds United’s proposed deal to sign Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion is said to have collapsed.
The 20-year-old had been lined up for a temporary switch to West Yorkshire, but is now believed to be Chelsea-bound.
Leeds now need to recruit an alternative target and have been linked with Manor Solomon, Bilal El Khannouss, Dilane Bakwa and Eduard Spertsyan.
Sheffield United land midfielder - and target another
Sheffield United have completed the signing of midfielder Tahith Chong from League One outfit Luton Town.
The 25-year-old has made the move to Bramall Lane after back-to-back relegations with the Hatters.
After putting pen to paper, the former Manchester United prospect said: "I am very happy that this was done so quickly and that I'm here now.
"I'll be honest, as I'm speaking right now, it has been 48 hours or so, so everything has moved very quickly, and that's compliments to the club as well to get everything sorted out so quick.
"When you think of Sheffield United, you think of a big club and as soon as I heard, I was obviously very interested and very keen to sign.
"I've had two years at Luton, had some ups and downs, but now 100 per cent ready for a fresh start."
He may not be the only addition to the Sheffield United midfield, with the club thought to be working on a deal to sign Alex Matos from Chelsea.
Middlesbrough sell midfielder and face challenge over another
Finn Azaz has completed a permanent move from Middlesbrough to Southampton, penning a four-year deal at St Mary’s.
He said: “I’m really, really excited to prove I can play for a Premier League club. I know we’re in the Championship now, but we’re trying to operate at Premier League level to ultimately get promoted, win the league and get back to the Premier League.”
Middlesbrough may also have their resolve tested over Azaz’s former teammate Hayden Hackney, who is thought to be of interest to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
A significant bid for Hackney being received could prove challenging for Middlesbrough, despite their stance being that he is not for sale.
Potential Sheffield United exits
Gustavo Hamer could reportedly depart Sheffield United in a deal that would see him head out on an initial loan.
It has been suggested the midfielder could leave on loan if there is an obligation to buy for a fee in the region of £15-20m.
His teammate Jack Robinson, meanwhile, has been linked with Championship outfit Watford.
Sheffield Wednesday-linked forward makes move
Sheffield Wednesday had been linked with Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer, but the 33-year-old has not made a switch to Hillsborough.
The 33-year-old frontman has instead joined League Two outfit Swindon Town, agreeing a two-year deal.
He said: “I’m really excited to sign for a club of Swindon’s stature. The ambition here is clear, and I want to play my part in helping the team push up the table and compete for promotion.”