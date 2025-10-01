It remains to be seen how Leeds United will approach the winter transfer window.

Only time will tell whether the Whites did enough over the summer, but even the most ardent of pessimists would concede some promising business was done.

It is early days but new left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, signed from Ligue 1 outfit Lille, looks the real deal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is starting to shake off rust and look like a handful, while Noah Okafor has already demonstrated his ability to hurt defences.

Sean Longstaff was the star man as Leeds drew with AFC Bournemouth in their last outing and there have been early glimpses of Anton Stach’s class.

As for the rest of the new arrivals, they have not been afforded enough action for a proper judgement to be made.

Leeds United are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence. | George Wood/Getty Images

Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, James Justin and Lukas Nmecha have not been regulars in the side, while Lucas Perri has been hit by injury.

What Leeds fans do know is that the club wanted more in the last window. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte and Fulham’s Harry Wilson were both targeted, but neither were landed in a frustrating summer finale.

Leeds’ desire to strengthen their attack would suggest winter recruitment may be on the agenda, although managing director Robbie Evans poured cold water on the possibility.

After the summer window, he said: “Once we get through the first 10 games, you’re eight games from January. If you have to evaluate, we’ll use that, but our goal is to avoid January, if possible.”

Many factors could push Leeds into business and with the opening of the window now just three months away, AI has been asked to predict what the Whites will do.

Incomings

Harry Wilson (Fulham, £12m)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, AI has backed Leeds to revive their interest in the Wales international.

A tricky winger and a set-piece specialist, he boasts a wealth of Premier League experience that could be of immense benefit.

With Largie Ramazani out on loan and Daniel James injured, Leeds may find the prospect of adding another winger in January appealing. Wilson is clearly a player they like, but a new contract being tabled by Fulham could throw a spanner in the works.

Harry Wilson remained at Fulham in the summer despite interest from Leeds United. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur, £6m)

Leeds have previously been linked with the veteran, who would add to the strong Welsh contingent in the Whites ranks.

The 32-year-old is no longer the Spurs regular he once was and a move away from the North London club potentially appeal.

Gudmundsson has nailed down the left-back spot, but there is no natural cover in Farke’s squad. Jack Harrison has been deployed as a makeshift deputy, as has Sam Byram.

Outgoings

Illan Meslier (Lorient, £10m)

It would hardly be a surprise to see Leeds cut ties with the Frenchman in January. Although he has recently returned to the Leeds bench with Lucas Perri injured, he is the third-choice goalkeeper at Elland Road and needs a fresh start.

A clutch of clubs have been linked with the 25-year-old, his former employers Lorient included. The prospect of a move back to familiar territory could prove attractive.

Illan Meslier has slipped down the pecking order at Leeds United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Wilfried Gnonto (Parma, £20m)

In the age of profit and sustainability regulations, there is a pressure to sell as well as buy in the transfer market.

Players signed for bargain fees are particularly appealing when it comes to moving bodies on, as profits are excellent for the books.