The final day of any window is rarely quiet and there was a flurry of late deals across Yorkshire as the deadline approached. From the Premier League all the way down to League Two, there was a lot of transfer activity.

In the midst of the chaos, it is easy to miss announcements. Fear not, as The Yorkshire Post has you covered with a deadline day round-up.

Premier League

John Fleck left Sheffield United on deadline day after over seven years of service. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was an emotional day at Sheffield United, as the Blades said goodbye to one of their long-serving promotion heroes. John Fleck, signed back when the club were in League One in 2016, left for Blackburn Rovers.

He was not the only Blade to depart, as Jili Buyabu and Antwoine Hackford sealed loan switches to Motherwell and Burton Albion respectively. Young defender Finley Potter also made a move, joining Fleetwood Town on a permanent basis.

On the incomings front, there was a solitary addition as defender Mason Holgate joined on loan from Everton.

Championship

There was no drama at Huddersfield Town, with just one deal finalised on deadline day. Young defender Mustapha Olagunju joined Crawley Town on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Hull City showed ambition throughout January and made more statements of intent on the final day of the window. The Tigers completed the permanent signing of Abdülkadir Ömür from Trabzonspor, before loaning in Anass Zaroury from Burnley.

A quartet of players were moved out on loan, with Thimothée Lo-Tutala, Ryan Woods, Dogukan Sinik and Harry Vaughan joining Doncaster Rovers, Exeter City, Hatayspor and Bristol Rovers respectively.

Oscar Estupinan was brought back from his loan stint at Metz but is expected to be heading out again.

Leeds United waited until the final day to complete their first signing of the January window. Having lost two right-backs in Djed Spence and Luke Ayling, the Whites secured the temporary services of Burnley’s Connor Roberts.

There was also a late exit as young playmaker Sean McGurk joined Swindon Town on a permanent basis.

After a lot of speculation, Morgan Rogers finally left Middlesbrough to seal a permanent move to Aston Villa. Michael Carrick’s squad was trimmed further by Calum Kavanagh’s switch to Bradford City and Bryant Bilongo was loaned out to Ebbsfleet United.

Rotherham United were active right up until the deadline, making a trio of loan additions. Andy Rinomhota joined from Cardiff City before Femi Seriki arrived from Sheffield United and Charlie Wyke was brought in from Wigan Athletic.

There was also a permanent outgoing as cult hero Georgie Kelly joined Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee. Ciaran McGuckin also departed but his move to Dundalk was only a temporary one.

There was also late activity at Sheffield Wednesday, who raided Yorkshire rivals Leeds United for winger Ian Poveda. The former Manchester City prospect joined the Owls on loan, as did Swansea City defender Kristian Pedersen.

Midfielder George Byers, meanwhile, left on loan for Blackpool.

League One

It had been expected Callum Styles would leave Barnsley on deadline day and his loan move to Sunderland, which the Black Cats can turn permanent, was completed. There were also loan moves for Kacper Lopata and Jack Shepherd, who joined Port Vale and Cheltenham Town respectively.

On the incomings front, defender Josh Earl arrived from Fleetwood Town on a permanent deal.

League Two

Bradford City bolstered their attacking options with the permanent addition of forward Calum Kavanagh from Middlesbrough. Meanwhile, Rahyhaan Tulloch’s loan spell at Valley Parade was brought to an end and prospect Freddy Jeffreys joined Elgin City on loan.

Deadline day came with an announcement that Doncaster Rovers were working under EFL restrictions, but the loan signing of Hull City goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala was still secured.

Adam Long, meanwhile, had his contract cancelled by mutual consent having had his time in South Yorkshire hampered by injury.

Over at Harrogate Town, it was a case of two in and two out. Thomas Bloxham joined on loan from Blackburn Rovers before Derrick Abu made the temporary switch from Southampton.