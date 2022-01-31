HULL CITY have signed forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on loan from Fenerbahce until the end of the season - subject to international clearance.

Sayyadmanesh said: “First of all, I am really happy to be here at a great club with amazing fans. I will try to give my all and help the team because that is the most important thing. I will fight for the team until the end.

“When I was a child, I always followed the English leagues. I am really excited to play here.”

