Clubs have until 11pm to get any more deals over the line with Yorkshire's Championship, League One and League Two sides all looking to bolster their options moving forward.
In the Premier League, it could be a quiet day at Leeds United unless any late departures force the Elland Road outfit into a deadline day move.
Deadline Day in Yorkshire
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 09:24
- Yorkshire’s Championship clubs all looking to complete late deals
- It also promises to be a busy day across League One and League Two
- In the Premier League, it is currently set to be a quiet day at Leeds United but that could change if there are any outgoings
- The window will close at 11pm for English clubs
What has happened so far?
January transfer window: Keep tracks of the ins and outs at Leeds United and across Yorkshire
The January transfer window is open, and here are the confirmed deals completed by Yorkshire's league clubs so far.
Leeds United to firmly reject West Ham interest
West Ham United are reported to be lining up a double raid for Leeds United’s international stars Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.
The latest gossip...
Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City’s Luke Bolton before tonight’s deadline. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United. (Football Insider)
Huddersfield Town are reportedly poised to seal a loan move for Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin, joining Levi Colwill at the John Smith’s Stadium. Southampton have also been linked with the midfielder. (Football League World)
Southampton have reportedly joined the race to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence. Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in Spence - who is on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mirror)
Hull City are considering a deadline day move for Brentford striker Marcus Forss. The Finland international has made seven league appearances this season but is yet to score. (Football Insider)
Late defensive move at the Millers
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has admitted he may need to add to his defensive options following an injury blow to Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
The club also look to have completed a loan deal for an unnamed forward ahead of tonight’s deadline.
Sheffield United close in on defender
Sheffield United are “closer” to securing the loan arrival of a centre-back ahead of today’s 11pm transfer deadline, manager Paul Heckingbottom has said.
What can we expect to happen in Yorkshire today?
“The men running almost all Yorkshire’s league clubs have business they want to do on the final day of trading. It is not always their fault – many transfers are part of a chain only the richest can bypass.
“Sometimes even they struggle, and Newcastle United will surely be trying their best to throw their considerable wealth around before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.”
Injury blow forces Sheffield Wednesday into late move
State of play in League One and League Two
Yorkshire’s five League One and League Two sides - Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town - could conclude some late deals today.
The latest from the Championship...
All of Yorkshire’s Championship sides are looking to get deals over the line today.
Here’s where Sheffield United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Middlesbrough stand on the final day of the January transfer window.
Good morning and welcome to The Yorkshire’s Post Deadline Day coverage. It promises to be a busy day across the White Rose County with a number of sides looking to complete late deals.
There could still be activity at all five of Yorkshire’s Championship clubs before the window shuts tonight, while the same applies for the clubs in League One and League Two.
Leeds United could be in for the quietist day with any incomings unlikely at this stage. However, that could change if a player was to make a departure late in the window.
