Leicester City, Southampton and Plymouth Argyle men among frontrunners to join Sheffield United
A summer rebuild is taking place at Bramall Lane, against the backdrop of an ongoing takeover process. Five senior signings have been made since the club’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed, with more expected.
Jamie Shackleton kicked off the summer recruitment drive, making the switch from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United after turning down a new deal at Elland Road. Next through the door was Sam McCallum, who joined the Blades from Norwich City.
Sheffield United then paid an undisclosed fee to AFC Bournemouth for the services of Kieffer Moore before Callum O’Hare joined on a free transfer from Coventry City.
Most recently, the club signed highly-rated defender Harrison Burrows from Peterborough United. Speculation regarding further additions is rife and the likes of Chris Mepham, Paul Dummett and Stuart Armstrong have all been linked with moves to Bramall Lane.
Here are the Business2Community frontrunners to join Sheffield United this summer.
Paul Dummett - 1/10
For the first time in his career, Dummett is not on Newcastle United’s books. The defender was released by the Magpies earlier this summer, bringing the curtain down on an association with the club spanning over 20 years. Reports have suggested a deal to take him to Bramall Lane has been teed up.
Michael Cooper - 6/4
Sheffield United have been linked with the goalkeeper, who has shone between the sticks for Plymouth Argyle.
Tom Cannon - 2/1
Another player said to be on Sheffield United’s radar, Cannon managed just 13 appearances in Leicester City’s Championship title-winning campaign. He is said to be keen on more game time next term.
Stuart Armstrong - 5/2
The former Southampton winger has spent time on trial at Brentford but is still technically a free agent. He has reportedly been eyed as a potential free transfer addition to the Blades ranks.
James Bree - 7/2
Bree, formerly of Barnsley, has been on Southampton’s books since last year. Although he has not been at St Mary’s for long, reports have indicated he could be on the move this summer.
Harry Souttar - 5/1
The defender saw very little action at Leicester City last season, therefore minutes in the Premier League appear incredibly unlikely. A fresh start in South Yorkshire could breathe life into his career.
Sory Kaba - 6/1
Although Kaba was only briefly in Cardiff City’s ranks in 2023, the impact he made during his Bluebirds loan stint was significant. He now represents Spanish side Las Palmas but has been linked with a move back to England.
Daniel Iversen - 9/1
Sheffield United and Derby County have both been linked with Iversen, who does not appear to be on the cusp of becoming Leicester City’s first-choice goalkeeper. However, an asking price of £1.5m and a weekly wage of £25,000 have reportedly put the Blades and the Rams off.
