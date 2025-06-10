Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Hull City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The first section of the summer transfer window may be set to close, but clubs are still planning deals in the knowledge it will soon open again.

Across the pyramid, clubs are working tirelessly to ensure they are prepared to achieve their goals for the 2025/26 campaign. Deals are already being announced and the rumour mill is turning at a rapid pace.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Leeds United hold playmaker talks

Leeds United have reportedly opened initial discussions regarding personal terms with Anderlecht playmaker Mario Stroeykens.

The 20-year-old is a regular in the Belgian Pro League and has represented Belgium at various youth levels.

While an offer is not thought to have been lodged, the Whites are believed to be holding early-stage discussions.

Anderlecht prodigy Mario Stroeykens has been linked with Leeds United. | BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town close in on defenders

Huddersfield Town are reportedly closing in on two additions to their backline.

Lincoln City’s Sean Roughan and Wycombe Wanderers’ Joe Low are both believed to be nearing moves to West Yorkshire as part of Lee Grant’s rebuild.

Both are out of contract at their respective clubs and would be bargain additions to the Terriers ranks.

Hull City hopeful of beating Sheffield United to forward

Sheffield United have been linked with a move to re-sign Oli McBurnie - but Hull City are reportedly hopeful of securing his signature.

The 28-year-old forward left Bramall Lane for Las Palmas last year, only to suffer relegation from La Liga in his maiden campaign.

Sheffield United, Swansea City and Celta Vigo have all been credited with interest, but there is thought to be hope at Hull.

Oli McBurnie represented Sheffield United between 2019 and 2024. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United enquire about defender

Leeds United are said to have enquired about the availability of Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno.

The 32-year-old was loaned to Nottingham Forest for the duration of last season, but is due back at his parent club.

Both Leeds and Burnley have been linked with the left-back, who could potentially be a replacement for the out-of-contract Junior Firpo at Elland Road.

York City pull off coup

National League outfit York City have made attacking midfielder Alex Newby their second signing of the summer.

The 29-year-old will officially join the Minstermen on a free transfer when his contract at Altrincham expires.

He said: “It’s brilliant to be here, it’s a great move for me, it’s something that I was really keen to get done as soon as it was mentioned.”

Hull City defender admired by giants

Scottish giants Rangers have been credited with interest in Hull City defender Cody Drameh.

After failing to feature as prominently as expected for the Tigers, Drameh has been the subject of intense speculation regarding his future.

The former Leeds United right-back has been named as a target for the likes of Derby County and Preston North End, with Rangers now thought to be interested.

Former Hull boss Liam Rosenior, now in charge of Strasbourg in France, is also reportedly a fan of the ex-Leeds prospect.

Cody Drameh made 28 league appearances for Hull City across the 2024/25 season. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United contact Canaries

Norwich City have reportedly been contacted by Leeds United regarding USA international Josh Sargent.

The forward joined the Canaries during the reign of Daniel Farke, who is known to be an admirer of the frontman.