Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

League One and League Two clubs kicked off their campaigns last week, with Championship outfits set to follow suit this weekend.

Premier League clubs will soon follow too but the return of competitive fixtures rarely stems the flow of transfer business.

Deals are being done up and down the country, with clubs becoming keener to secure targets as the window progresses.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Leeds United interested in playmaker

Leeds United are believed to hold an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker Facundo Buonanotte.

The 20-year-old, an Argentina international, spent last season on loan at Leicester City and impressed for the Foxes.

While the Whites have been linked, there is not thought to be a great deal of confidence in a deal being done. Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with interest.

Sheffield United in the market for a defender

Since Anel Ahmedhodžić completed his move to Dutch giants Feyenoord, Sheffield United have been linked with a host of defenders.

Blades boss Ruben Selles has confirmed Atalanta’s Ben Godfrey, a product of York City’s academy, is among those to have been looked at.

He has also admitted to Malmo FF’s Nils Zätterström and Hull City’s Charlie Hughes being on the radar.

Callum Doyle has also been reported as a target following the conclusion of his loan spell at Norwich City.

Hull City strike deal with Leeds United

Hull City have reportedly struck a deal with Leeds United to re-sign versatile attacker Joe Gelhardt.

The 23-year-old, who is firmly out of favour at Elland Road, scored five goals in 20 appearances for the Tigers as a loanee last season.

He now looks set to return to the MKM Stadium on a season-long deal. Gelhardt could be joined by former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, who has been offered a contract.

Bradford City explore forward deal

Bradford City are said to be exploring a deal to sign free agent forward Max Woltman.

The 21-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, is a product of Liverpool’s academy and made two first-team appearances for the Reds.

He was most recently employed by Oxford United, who released him at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Doncaster Rovers enquire about winger

Doncaster Rovers have reportedly enquired about signing experienced winger Marvin Johnson on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old, who is comfortable being deployed as a wing-back, left crisis-stricken Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last term.

He is yet to find a new club but both Doncaster and Exeter City are thought to be interested.

Barnsley land defender on free transfer

Experienced defender Tennai Watson has joined Barnsley after departing Charlton Athletic.

The 28-year-old was available as a free agent after seeing his two-year association with the Addicks come to an end. He has now put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Oakwell.

Reds head coach Conor Hourihane said: “Tennai is a player who knows what it takes to be successful in this division.