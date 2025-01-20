Sheffield United start recruitment drive, Middlesbrough ready bid and Leeds United man eyed - transfer latest
The winter window has been open for nearly three weeks but the excitement is not slowing down. Deals are being done across the pyramid and the rumour mill is in overdrive.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, January 20, 2025.
Sheffield United kick off recruitment drive
Sheffield United are keen to do plenty of business before the window slams shut and have landed their first January signing.
Ben Brereton Diaz, who ended last season on loan at Bramall Lane, has returned to the club with a loan move from Southampton.
He said: "The atmosphere last year was tough at times, but I still enjoyed my football and loved every minute of my time at the club, the fans were brilliant, it is a real family club and there is a connection now which is important. No other club was an option for me.”
Middlesbrough ready bid for talismanic figure
Middlesbrough are reportedly tabling an offer to Plymouth Argyle for their talismanic winger Morgan Whittaker.
The 24-year-old, who is a former England youth international, has also been linked with Burnley and Hull City.
Plymouth are said to value Whittaker at around £10m, with Middlesbrough’s offer reportedly worth half of that figure, plus add-ons.
Leeds United man eyed for League One move
Leyton Orient want to sign Sonny Perkins from Leeds United on a permanent basis. Orient boss Richie Wellens has confirmed the club want a longer-term agreement following their loan signing of the 20-year-old back in the summer.
Leeds signed Perkins from West Ham United in the summer of 2022 but he has been afforded just four first-team outings for the Whites.
Hull City close in on midfielder
Hull City’s recruitment drive looks set to continue with the capture of midfielder Eliot Matazo. Reports have suggested the 22-year-old is undergoing a medical ahead of a permanent switch from Monaco.
Sheffield United boss confirms interest in Sheffield Wednesday star
Southampton have recalled Shea Charles from his loan spell at Hillsborough - and the midfielder was almost immediately linked with Sheffield United.
Blades boss Chris Wilder confirmed the 21-year-old is a player the club have looked at.
He said: "He is a player we identified in the summer, as we have to because we're all doing their jobs, whether that’s us or Sheffield Wednesday. That wasn't a wind-up, even though I get it and people thought it might have.
“We’re looking for players of quality and pedigree and he was on the list. We’ll see where we go in the next week but a combative central midfielder, who can get about the park and break the game up and play, is on our radar. And there are a lot of players who fit that bill.”
Former Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Bradford City star attracts loan interest
Lewis O’Brien, formerly of Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Bradford City, has reportedly attracted loan interest from Blackburn Rovers.
The midfielder is out of the picture at Nottingham Forest and his time at the Riverside was sandwiched by two loan stints in the MLS.
Sheffield United linked with defenders and experienced playmaker
Everton’s Michael Keane and Hertha Berlin’s Jonjoe Kenny are reportedly of interest to Sheffield United.
Kenny, who played with Keane at Everton, is thought to have verbally agreed to leave Germany for Bramall Lane. Keane, meanwhile, is believed to have been the subject of an enquiry from the Blades.
The Blades have also been credited with interest in Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
Burnley, Ipswich Town and Besiktas are also said to be keen on the Wales-capped 31-year-old.
