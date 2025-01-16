Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The winter window continues to throw up surprises, with deals continuing to be completed up and down the football pyramid.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Sheffield United eye Sheffield Wednesday star

Shea Charles has been recalled from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday by Southampton, Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed.

The possibility of a fresh agreement being reached has not been ruled out and he could still feature for the club in their next two games.

However, a fresh twist has emerged in the shape of reports linking Sheffield United with a move for the Northern Ireland international. The Blades are believed to have looked at the 21-year-old in the summer and his agent is said to have a good relationship with the club.

Shea Charles has been a standout performer for Sheffield Wednesday this season. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Barnsley yet to have resolve over Adam Phillips tested

Swansea City and Preston North End have been linked with Barnsley’s Adam Phillips, but the Reds have not received any bids.

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke confirmed the club have not had offers for the midfielder, who arrived at Oakwell back in 2022.

He said: "Phillo is obviously a talented player, but there’s been no bids. We’ve obviously got quite a few talented players and there's been no bids for any of our other (leading) players. It’s business as usual.

"It’s one of those things as a manager where you expect people to be interested in good players. I’d be more concerned if there was nobody talking about my players. It’s just the nature of the beast and we get on with it.”

Celtic ‘set’ to bid for Leeds United-linked attacker

Louie Barry has been linked with a raft of Championship clubs, with Leeds United among them. Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have also been credited with interest, as have Middlesbrough.

Louie Barry made his first-team debut for Aston Villa in January 2021. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Scottish giants Celtic were recently thrown into the mix and the club are reportedly set to lodge a seven-figure bid for the 21-year-old.

Sheffield United consider former Blade

Shea Charles is not the only midfielder reported to have cropped up on Sheffield United’s radar. Tommy Doyle, who spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bramall Lane, is also believed to be of interest.

The former England youth international joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Manchester City in a permanent switch in the summer, but has made just three league starts since.

Tommy Doyle's opportunities at Wolves have proven limited this season. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bradford City reunion in League Two

Callum Cooke played under Derek Adams during his time at Bradford City and the pair have been reunited.

Adams is now in charge of League Two strugglers Morecambe, who have added the former Bradford and Middlesbrough midfielder to their ranks.

He had been on the free agent market since the end of the 2023/24 season, when he was released by National League outfit Hartlepool United.

Former Hull City and Middlesbrough man makes switch

Hull City could come up against a familiar face when they lock horns with Millwall at the weekend.

Aaron Connolly spent last season at Hull before departing and linking up with Sunderland. After finding opportunities limited at the Stadium of Light, he has signed for the Lions.

