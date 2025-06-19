Leeds United, Sheffield United and Bradford City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

It has been another busy 24 hour for Yorkshire’s clubs, with deals being pursued and agreements being reached across the county.

The summer transfer window is still in its infancy but speculation is rife as clubs try and secure the figures they want in their ranks for the 2025/26 season.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Leeds United join race for midfielder

Leeds United have reportedly joined the race to sign Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

A 17-cap Nigeria international, Onyedika made over 50 appearances for Club Brugge in a gruelling 2024/25 season. Among the highlights was a Champions League goal against Manchester City in January.

Leeds are said to have joined Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the hunt for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Club Brugge's Raphael Onyedika starred in the Champions League last season. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bradford City close in

Bradford City are believed to be closing in on the capture of experienced left-back Ibou Touray.

The 30-year-old, who is something of a promotion specialist, has not signed the new contract tabled to him by Stockport County.

It has been suggested the Everton academy graduate is heading to West Yorkshire to become the latest addition to Graham Alexander’s squad.

Sheffield United eye duo

Tottenham Hotspur prospects Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine are reportedly being considered as potential signings by Sheffield United.

Phillips, a 19-year-old centre-back, spent last season on loan at Stoke City and was linked with the Blades last year.

Devine, a 20-year-old midfielder, spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Belgian outfit Westerlo.

Alfie Devine spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Westerlo in Belgium. | BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town move for midfielder

Leyton Orient midfielder Ethan Galbraith is said to have been the subject of an ambitious bid from Huddersfield Town.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season in League One and is thought to have attracted Championship interest.

Sheffield United, Swansea City and Charlton Athletic have all been linked, but the Terriers appear to be looking to pull off a coup.

One in, one out at Hull City

Hull City have cancelled the contract of veteran forward Joao Pedro.

The 33-year-old, who has been capped by Italy at senior level, only joined the Tigers from Fenerbahce last year. However, he has now been freed to seek pastures new.

On the recruitment front, the Tigers have completed the signing of former Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi following his West Bromwich Albion exit.

After putting pen to paper, Ajayi said: “The club wants to challenge at the top end of the league and that’s where I see myself challenging. When I heard the vision, I couldn’t wait to get involved in the project.”

Middlesbrough linked with defender

Middlesbrough have been credited with interest in Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist.

The 21-year-old has featured for the Blues in the Premier League but was sent to the Championship for experience last season.

He made 32 appearances for Sheffield United but has now been reported as a player who has been of interest to Middlesbrough.

Alfie Gilchrist made 32 appearances for Sheffield United last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Barnsley forward targeted

Milton Keynes Dons are thought to be plotting an audacious swoop for Barnsley frontman Stephen Humphrys.

Quite the squad is being assembled at Stadium MK, where former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is at the helm.

Humphrys will soon see his Barnsley deal expire and the Dons are reportedly looking to persuade him to drop into League Two.

Fresh challenge for Doncaster Rovers promotion-winner

After helping Doncaster Rovers clinch the League Two title, defender Joseph Olowu has been snapped up by Stockport County.

The 25-year-old rejected a new deal in South Yorkshire and has now linked up with the Hatters after their League One play-off heartbreak last term.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: “I’m delighted that Joseph has agreed to move to us, having gained promotion to this division with Doncaster last season.