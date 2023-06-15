The summer transfer window is officially open and Leeds United have a lot of work to do.

Relegations often spark sales and exits appear likely at Elland Road. However, if Leeds are to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight, they must ensure there is a reshape as opposed to a depletion this summer.

Some clarity has been provided on the club’s plans with the appointment of Nick Hammond as interim football advisor. The former Newcastle United transfer consultant will support the club throughout the summer window ahead of the planned appointment of a new director of football before the January window.

It had previously been unclear who would be helping Leeds conduct their summer business following the departure of Victor Orta from his role as director of football.

The summer transfer window is now open. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Here is the current state of play regarding transfers at Elland Road.

Decisions made so far

Takeover aside, there have been two key announcements made by the club in recent weeks. The first was came in the form of the retained list publication, which offered clarity on the previously uncertain situations of out-of-contract duo Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw. Neither have been offered a new deal, although both have been invited back to the club for pre-season training. It is not yet known whether this offer has been taken up by either of the players.

Scottish winger Stuart McKinstry has been released after making just two senior appearances for the Whites and young goalkeeper Will Brook will also leave upon the expiry of his contract. Scholars Ben Andreucci and Jay Buchan have also been released and the former has been recruited by Bolton Wanderers.

The second key announcement was the unveiling of Nick Hammond as interim football advisor.

Future incomings

The summer window has only just opened and as it stands, there have been no new arrivals. However, as is the case during every window, there have been rumours regarding potential additions. Linked players include defender Ryan Manning, who will soon be out of contract at Swansea City, and Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Future outgoings

Departures appear likely, especially considering the number of players on the books with international ambitions. Combative midfielder Tyler Adams proved popular among the Elland Road faithful last season, but has been linked with an exit. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United have both reportedly shown an interest in the American. The Athletic have reported that Adams’ compatriot Brenden Aaronson has a relegation release clause in his contract, suggesting he may move on if a bid is tabled.

